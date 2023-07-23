Friday Night SmackDown was very, very, very good to the LWO, as not only did Rey Mysterio beat the field to become the second finalist in the United States Championship invitational, but he also watched as his protégé – Santos Escobar, not Dominik Mysterio – secured a win over United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match.

Discussing the bouts with Kayla Braxton on the SmackDown LowDown, Mysterio noted that he is not only very proud of Escobar for his efforts, and he also appreciates the solidarity inside the LWO.

“First and foremost, whatever happens next week, you have to understand that we are all familiar,” Rey Mysterio said. “And I wouldn't have won if this man wouldn't have had my back. He took care of me, and I appreciate that.”

Asked if Escobar hopes to wrestle Theory again, this time with the titles on the line, the “Emperor of Lucha Libre” noted that he does, but he knows he first needs to share the ring with Mysterio to let the best luchador win.

“I hope so. Rey, I had your back, but you had my back first,” Santos Escobar said. “The road to stardom is filled with obstacles and people that don't believe in you. And you were the one that believed in me when no one else would; you and my familia. So next week, no matter what, I will be honored to share the ring with you.”

One way or another, a member of the LWO is going to be wrestling Theory for the United States Championship in the not-too-distant future; who comes out of that match with the US Title around their waist, however, will be incredibly interesting to see.