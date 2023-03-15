A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With a little over two weeks left until WWE unleashes “The Showcase of the Immortals” on Los Angeles for the 39th running of WrestleMania, wrestlers from all over the two-night card are shooting their shot in an attempt to get some sort of an advantage over their opponents. Fortunately, with hours upon hours upon hours of content each week from which to advance storylines, WWE has made it really easy for its Superstars to do just that, with The Bump, After The Bell, and even Out of Character with Ryan Satin taking part in angles over the last year. Booked as a guest on The Bump ahead of the March 17th edition of SmackDoown, Rhea Ripley used her time to take some shots at pretty much everyone in the WWE Universe who has crossed her path within the company, with “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, her opponent at WrestleMania 39, taking the brunt of her punishment.

“When you think of Charlotte Flair, you think of the championship gold,” Ripley said via Sportskeeda. “Every time she’s gone, she comes back and she is in the championship picture, and she somehow ends up with the championship. Yes, she is that bloody good, but I’m going to use that against her at the same time because I feel like Charlotte doesn’t know who she is without the championship.

“Once I take it (the SmackDown Women’s Championship) from her at WrestleMania, she is going to be a shell of her former self and I cannot wait to see that. I think the statement is taking the championship from her at WrestleMania where she thinks she is unstoppable. Taking the one thing that makes her feel so very special in this company, ripping it from her hands and walking out with it. And then getting to hold it up at SmackDown, RAW, wherever the h*ll I want to go. But her just knowing that I am SmackDown Women’s Champion is all I need.”

Can Ripley overcome the challenge ahead of her to become the top star SmackDown has to offer, bringing The Judgement Day along for the ride? Or will Flair, a 14-time WWE Women’s Champion, prove too formidable of a challenger for the 26-year-old star and send her back to the drawing board on the lookout for another way to become a champion, maybe in a Judgement Day-branded tag team alongside Liv Morgan, an idea she has personally suggested in the past? Either way, Flair isn’t the only WWE Superstar Ripley has a bone to pick with ahead of WrestleMania 39, as she hopes to see The Judgement Day go 3-0 in Hollywood.

Rhea Ripley believes that Rey Mysterio is trying to avoid a match with Dominik.

Elsewhere in her interview time on The Bump, Ripley discussed how far Dominik Mysterio has come since getting out of prison and how this new heelish personal has unlocked the person he was always meant to be in WWE.

“I’m so proud of how far he’s (Dom) come, as a human and as a man,” Ripley said via Sportskeeda. “He’s really stepping into the person that he’s supposed to be. He’s out of his father’s shadow. I think Rey is upset at that fact. I think Rey wanted to keep Dom as his child, as his little son, to protect him. But you can see each and every week, Rey is starting to crack.”

Does Ripley really think a match between The Mysterios will solve anything?

“It’s what he’s (Dom) been asking for,” Ripley said. “So the day that happens, if it does or doesn’t, we’ll see if Rey grows a pair, but when it does or if it does, I think we’re all going to be very excited. Yes, we’re going to be mad, but we’re going to be very excited because we broke Rey Mysterio.”

Will Rey actually agree to a match with Dom so WWE fans can be treated to the first-ever Mysterio-Mysterio family feud? Or will Rey continue to avoid the calls, which would be wild if Dom interrupts his Hall of Fame speech, in order to kick this seemingly never-ending feud into 2024 and WrestleMania 40? Either way, if Ripley has her way, Rey will finally accept Dominik’s challenge, and the duo will face off at Mania, marking the third match featuring a member of The Judgement Day. If that happens, expect a huge pop from the crowd, as the only WWE Superstar who rivals Rey’s heat is Dominik, though they get said heat for very different reasons indeed.