After failing to build up Zoey Stark as a viable challenger for Rhea Ripley, the WWE Women's World Champion secured the Survivor Series win.

In professional wrestling, even on a Premium Live Event like Survivor Series, some matches are more predictable than others.

Sure, technically, anyone can win at any time in wrestling, as a booker can throw a curveball to keep his audience engaged, or an in-ring injury can result in a surprise finish even the referee doesn't see coming – I'm looking at you Rey Fenix versus Jon Moxley for the Intercontinental Championship at Grand Slam – but for the most part, it takes a lot for a challenger to be considered viable when a title is on the line, something Zoey Stark wasn't afforded in the lead-up to her match with Rhea Ripley in Chicago.

Taking the ring with three claw marks across her face, Stark gave hit her all in the penultimate match of Survivor Series, wrestling both on the ground and in the air via some sweet ariel efforts off the top of the ropes, but in the end, she really didn't have much of a chance: Ripley has been the WWE Women's World Champion since Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 – okay, technically since the title was renamed back in May – and it looks like something pretty incredible is going to have to happen for that to change.

What does WWE have planned for Ripley's title reign? Is there a performer waiting in the wings, be that on the main roster, in NXT, or even on the free agent market, who could swoop in and secure the victory? Or is that the least of Paul “Triple H” Levesque's concerns, as having a title around Ripley's waste is good for business regardless of the quality of her matches? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.