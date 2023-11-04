After landing her toughest challenge yet for the WWE Women's World Championship, Rhea Ripley proved at Crown Jewel why "Mami's always on top."

When WWE announced that not one, not two, not even three, but four women would be vying for Rhea Ripley‘s Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel, it felt like a perfect opportunity to take the belt off of “Mami,” regardless of whether or not that was the “right” trigger to pull.

Now granted, it wasn't truly a 1/5 proposition for the “Eradicator” of the Judgment Day, as Michael Cole would have you believe on commentary, as she is the champion and one of the most dominant performers in the business today at that, but in a match where a title can change hands without the title holder in the ring, things can get screwy, as Big E will tell you first hand from his experience at Day 1 a few years back.

Taking the ring following a very unusual introduction that saw about a dozen men in traditional garb stand on either side of the entrance ramp, Ripley headlined a match designed to highlight the strengths of the WWE Women's Division, with all five women getting opportunities to highlight their individual strengths while selling like mad as the crowd held on for the ride.

Though things looked contentious for a time, as Ripley was forced to square off in contentious sequences with Nia Jax and her former NXT rival Raquel Rodriguez specifically, in the end, the strategic mind behind Judgment Day secured the Crown Jewel victory and proved once and for all what she's been saying for months now, that “Mami is always on top.”