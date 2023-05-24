A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

On the final episode of RAW before Night of Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens decided to walk out to the center of a ring in front of a sold-out Hershey, Pennsylvania crowd to deliver one final live promo – Friday’s SmackDown is pre-taped – before they defend their titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in Jeddah. Sure, they pulled out some greatest hits, making fun of Paul Heyman, who ran off as soon as KO’s music hit, but in the end, the duo decided to take that one final shot at their Night of Champions foes, this time with some good old fashioned psychological torcher added for good measure.

“We are heading into possibly the biggest title defense we could have, when in six days, at Night of Champions, we face the team of Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns,” Sami Zayn said. “Look, I’ve said it before, I’m not afraid to say it, this one’s very personal to me, but there’s really nothing else to say, because everything I had to say, I already said it straight to Roman Reigns’ face.”

“Actually, there’s something I’d like to say,” Kevin Owens added. “See, a couple of weeks ago, Roman Reigns on SmackDown dedicated the victory he thinks they’ll have at Night of Champions over us, he dedicated that to the Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika, and it gave me an idea. See, it inspired me to do the same, so tonight, I’d like to officially dedicate our victory at Night of Champions over Solo and Roman Reigns to the true pillars of The Bloodline, Jimmy, and Jey Uso.”

Whoa, now that is one heck of a fun way to make things interesting; after shaming Jimmy and, to a lesser degree, Jey Uso publically on SmackDown, KO, and Zayn laid out one final olive branch to the brothers Fatu ahead of Night of Champions. Whether Reigns’ matches in the past have often been saved by interference from The Usos in the past, a fact Zayn and Owens know too well from their shots at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, maybe Jimmy and Jey will opt against interfering at Night of Champions or better yet, actually throw a superkick “The Tribal Chief’s” way, effectively securing that the champions retain in Jeddah.

Paul Heyman introduced RAW with a promise about Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Though his words were far less evocative than the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions’, Heyman too was afforded a chance to address the crowd in Hershey and decided to discuss not only the opening beatdown suffered by Cody Rhodes at the hands of Brock Lesnar but also to run down the card for Night of Champions, including one of his patented spoilers for one of the three main events.

“My name is Paul Heyman, and for the record, I had nothing to do with that,” Heyman said, referencing Brock Lesnar’s first beatdown on Cody Rhodes. “What you saw is something I can testify to, is just a mere example of what Cody Rhodes is in for this Saturday afternoon at 1 PM when he attempts to slay the beast Brock Lesnar. Now I understand how much my special appearance on RAW last week was so well received, that I have been invited back this week to enlighten you on my way to the Island of Relevancy. I stopped by the h*ll hole known as Hershey, Pennsylvania, just to hype you on one simple fact this Saturday afternoon: there’s not one, there’s not two, there are three main events at Night of Champions capped off by the historic battle in which KO, Kevin Owens, and his miserable ratb**tard of a partner, Sami Zayn, will lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship back to The Bloodline with The Usos sitting proud at home watching on television, the new Tag Team Champions will be Solo Sikoa and your ‘Tribal Chief,’ the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns.

“And now, ladies, gentlemen, and things that live in Pennsylvania, for the final time ever before Saturday’s Night of Champions, welcome to Monday Night RAW.”

Alright, so both Heyman and KO/Zayn believe that they will be leaving the Jeddah Super Dome with both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but both can’t be correct, right? Well, fear not, WWE Universe, as Night of Champions is less than a week away, and because the show starts at 1 pm EST, 10 am Pacific, fans will know who is right with plenty of time to grab dinner after to discuss the finish.