When Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the christening of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the title eventually won by Seth Rollins at Night of Champions, the belt was immediately christened the WWE Universe's new bronze medal by fans, as apparently, Roman Reigns was simply too good to give up either of his titles.

The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, however, would like to challenge that assertion, as in his humble opinion, the introduction of the belt “was a necessity,” as it gives more performers a chance to showcase their abilities and fans more angles to invest in.

“I believe it was a necessity. I wasn't offended or annoyed,” Seth Rollins told Ryan Satin on Out of Character via Fightful. “If you watched and followed and saw how Roman has built up the title that he has, it only makes sense to view it as a consolation prize, but for me, it didn't feel that way. It felt like a big deal, and it felt like a big deal because there are so many guys who are able to be in the shoes that I'm in right now. The fact that it's me makes it feel like a big deal to me. I feel a lot of responsibility to represent them and the industry as well as I can and help everything move forward. It feels, sometimes, with Roman's title reign, because there is only one challenger at a time and often only every few months, a lot of guys were in a holding pattern. I am a firm believer that having a title available is a necessity and I feel a lot of humility and responsibility in being the champion that will be there and available for our audience. I wasn't offended by it, and I understood where people are coming from.”

Discussing the challenges of having to get performers over without a dedicated World Title on both brands, Rollins noted that his title isn't just a benefit for himself but a chance for other performers to elevate their games and have something tangible to fight for.

“It's hard for characters to evolve and advance if you don't have stories, and a lot of our stories are based around levels,” Rollins said. “I'm creating one for Monday Nights, creating a top-tier level. That was the hand we were dealt after unifying the titles, that's where we're at, and we're making the best of what we can, and so far, I'd say it's made for good matches and good stories, and we're just getting started.”

Will the WWE World Heavyweight Championship ever be regarded in the same light as the belts held by the “Tribal Chief?” Only time will tell, but then again, what will Reigns' titles even look like when he eventually drops the straps to Jey Uso or someone else? Considering WWE will almost definitely not have three World Championships moving forward, it's safe to say the top of the WWE card is in for more changes than simply adding a World Heavyweight Championship for RAW performers.

Dave Meltzer reveals who Seth Rollins will wrestle at SummerSlam.

While Seth Rollins may not think his WWE World Heavyweight Championship is a consolation prize or a bronze medal to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship prize, which is technically both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, he should be worried about who he will be wrestling at the biggest show left of the summer, SummerSlam, when the WWE Universe will descend on Detroit on the first Saturday of August.

But who will the “Visionary” wrestle at Ford Field? Will he wrestle a performer like Edge, who is looking to strap up one final time before his in-ring career comes to an end? Or maybe, in the word's biggest swerve, he will wrestle Cody Rhodes, who had something to say before Brock Lesnar came out at the RAW after Money in the Bank?

Well, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Rollins' opponent has already been picked and it's one the “Revolutionary” should be very familiar with: Finn Balor.

“Finn is wrestling Seth, that’s for SummerSlam,” Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio via Wrestle Talk. “Finn’s being protected right now. Finn’s beating everyone because they’ve got to get Finn back ready for Seth. I do know that the plan was that Finn’s going over (winning) constantly because they’ve got to rehab him for Seth because that’s at SummerSlam.”

Would it be cool to see WWE throw a new opponent at Rollins, maybe even one of the top performers in NXT like Bron Breakker or Carmelo Hayes? Most definitely, but considering Rollins is embroiled in a feud with both Balor and Damian Priest at the moment, and the Money in the Bank briefcase is still in play, this felt like a borderline no-brainer.