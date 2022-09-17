After slowly but surely watching the buildup for the better part of a week both online and on SmackDown, Dave Meltzer’s reporting has been vindicated, as WWE has officially set the table for Roman Reigns to face off against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th.

Though there is technically another “Premium Live Event” before the WWE Universe loads a plane and flies off to the middle east for the most externally controversial show in sports entertainment, Reigns is expected to miss the show, and will instead use his time preparing for a main event contest on unfamiliar soil to decide on the fate of the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship.

Does Paul have any chance of securing the win? Frankly, probably not; this match has drawn lukewarm reactions from fans who feel that going from Brock Lesnar to Drew McIntyre to a social media boxer with two matches on his resume is an anticlimactic lull in one of the longest-running storylines in professional wrestling today. With that being said, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company sure want to make this match feel like a big-time bout, so much so that they held an official press conference in Las Vegas to promote the show and deliver the goods more usually found ahead of an MMA fight or a boxing bout than a professional wrestling “Premium Live Event.”

Considering the unusual nature of this bout, this feud, and this show in general, why would the press conference be any different?

WWE is embracing the spectacle of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.

After some pleasantries and a pair of gauche entrances by Paul and The Bloodline, Triple H took the mic to inform fans what this who event was all about.

“We need to talk about Crown Jewel,” Levesque announced to the assembled crowd. “And we need to talk about the biggest spectacle that will be happening on November 5th in Saudi Arabia, when Roman Reigns will take on Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be a match like no other, it will be a spectacle like no other.”

“This is about Roman Reigns,” Triple H declared. “This about god-tier in our business at a whole different level. I can say this with all certainty, there is no one in this industry even close to touching the level that Roman Reigns is on right now. He is performing on a whole different stratosphere than everybody else. He’s been champion for more than two years, unheard of in this era. He is a multi-generational talent he is one in a million, so I can say this: in Riad, Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel, I cannot wait for this event. Will Roman Reigns continue to do what Roman Reigns does and show the world at a whole different level, or will Logan Paul get in that one shot? Will Logan Paul do the unthinkable and drop Roman Reigns? Either way, it will be a spectacle like you’ve never seen before.”

Reigns then took the mic and, in true “Roman Reigns fashion,” delivered an absolute scorcher on his would-be opponent.

“Logan, you could be on any show I main event for the rest of my career,” Reigns informed Paul. “I appreciate you and the following that you bring; you could be the third match on any single card any single day, you understand me? But the fact that he wants to step up to the main event, ladies and gentlemen, let me teach you a little lesson here – you need to crawl before you walk, walk before you run, and once you’ve figured out how to run, you can figure out how to fly with the Tribal Chief. So we’re going to do your little boxing thing, this Logan Paul thing, this spectacle, we’re going to have fun with you for a few weeks but when we get to Saudi Arabia, we’re gonna smash you. And then after that, it’s on you to figure out how to rebuild this castle, how to put it all back together, because I’m not going to go easy on you. I’m not going to treat you like you’re in your third match – you are in the deep end now, you are in the water with the biggest shark to ever live in the WWE, and at Saudi Arabi, I’m going to show you what God Mode really looks like.”

Then came Paul’s turn, who acknowledged his newness to WWE but also believes that his status as a “delusional optimist” would keep him from overthinking the situation.

“Understand something,” Paul replied. “I have been wrestling my whole life. This is my sport, this is my industry – it took me a little while to find it, as I came of age as an entertainer, as a performer, I kind of found my home in the WWE and that’s why I called out the G.O.A.T. immediately. It’s what I do. And Roman Reigns, you might be the Tribal Chief, you might be the head of the table, and this might be your sport, but Crown Jewel is my match. Just like I said on my podcast, Crown Jewel, November 5th, Saudi Arabia, is my match. Brother, you may be the head of the table, but in every industry I ever do, I am the table. And Roman Reigns will acknowledge me on November 5th.”

While the duo continued to exchange barbs as the event went on, it came to a head when Paul Heyman stepped in Paul’s path and informed him that Reigns would do a whole lot more damage than Floyd Mayweather gave him. This caused Paul to get in Heyman’s face, and for Reigns to push him back before the duo were separated by their respective sides. Though the conference ended as it should have, with the duo sizing each other up in the middle of the stage for the cameras, the event was a posh affair the likes of which would define this mini-feud for the next seven weeks – aka exactly what WWE was hoping for.