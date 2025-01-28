After a scary fall on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Judgment Day member JD McDonagh is gonna be out with an injury for a while.

Following the episode of RAW on Netflix, McDonagh took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an update. He said that he's “good,” but his injuries will put him on the shelf for a “couple months.” The injury occurred during a rematch between Judgment Day (McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio) and the War Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

“First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good,” his post began. “I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that.

“See ya in a bit,” He concluded.

Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez reported that he was taken to the hospital right after the show. Other WWE stars reacted to the moment, such as Chad Gable. He said, “JD McDonagh is remarkable.”

The injuries occurred when McDonagh attempted a backflip from the ring apron. He took a nasty fall onto the announcer's table, and it appears that he hit his head. It was a scary fall, and he is fortunate not to have suffered a more serious head injury.

When will WWE's JD McDonagh return from injury?

As McDonagh said, he will be out a “couple months” with his injuries. That means that he could potentially miss WrestleMania. If all things go well, he could potentially be back in time for Elimination Chamber.

Unfortunately, he will miss the Royal Rumble. McDonagh will not be taking part in the men's battle royal. We will have to see how involved the other Judgment Day members are at the PLE.

McDonagh has been with WWE since 2016. He originally joined their developmental brand, NXT. McDonagh remained there until 2022, losing to Dragon Lee in his final match.

Upon joining the main roster, he became involved with Judgment Day. He was featured in segments with Finn Bálor, and he was slowly introduced into the Judgment Day faction.

Shortly after joining the faction, McDonagh feuded with R-Truth, who was also attempting to join the group. Eventually, the group kicked R-Truth out, and McDonagh has remained part of the stable since.

In 2024, McDonagh and Bálor won the WWE World Tag Team Championship. They held the championship for 175 days before losing it to the War Raiders.