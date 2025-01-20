Many were affected by how heavy Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was, including former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

She recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her review of the movie. Morgan was seemingly asking if anyone else had a similar reaction to it.

“Did anyone else pretty much cry the whole time during Guardians of the Galaxy [Vol.] 3[,] or was it just me?” she asked in her post.

WWE fans responded to the Superstar. One fan commented, “YESSS. The movie was amazing and so sad[,] I loved it. Definitely the [best] trilogy the MCU has released.”

It is unclear if Morgan recently rewatched the movie or is just catching up with it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in May 2023, so the former WWE Women's World Champion could be behind on her MCU viewing.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) trilogy of movies for the team. It follows the team as they attempt to save Rocked (Bradley Cooper) from the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

The movie had a rocky road to production. W from the production before being brought back. He returned and wrote and directed it before heading to DC to oversee the DCU.

It is one of the MCU's last big hits. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 grossed over $845 million worldwide during its theatrical run. That is more than the first installment ($773 million) but less than the second one ($863 million).

Of course, Chris Pratt led the ensemble as Peter Quill/Star-Lord. Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, and Cooper returned to reprise their respective roles as well. Will Poulter joined the cast as Adam Warlock.

Who is WWE star Liv Morgan?

Morgan is one of WWE's top Superstars on the Monday Night RAW brand. She joined the company over a decade ago, in 2014, debuting on NXT. She remained on NXT until 2017, when she was drafted to the SmackDown brand.

Her career started to take off in 2022 when Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She cashed in her contract for a title match on the same name she won it, beating Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The reign did not last long, as she lost the championship back to Rousey at Extreme Rules. Morgan's title reign lasted under 100 days. She then had a lengthy run in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Rousey.

Since returning from an extended hiatus at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Morgan has been on a tear as a heel. She attacked Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to force her to vacate the title.

Morgan would then win the championship from Becky Lynch, who won a battle royal to win the vacant championship. She would hold the title for over 200 days, defending it against Lynch and Ripley during that span. She eventually lost it to Ripley during the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere episode.