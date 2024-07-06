When it comes to consequencial events in the WWE Universe, few hold the same weight as Money in the Bank.

Sure, WrestleMania is still WrestleMania, the Super Bowl of the squared circle, if you will, and the Royal Rumble is up there, too, as it guarantees two performers' main event matches on the show. But right behind them has to be Money in the Bank, as even though it isn't one of the “Big 4,” for two performers, one male, and one female, it produces just as big of a consequence as it is borderline guarantees a title change and a spot in professional wrestling history.

And at the 2024 edition of Money in the Bank has the potential to hold even more weight, as Drew McIntyre could make history for a very specific reason.

You see, unfortunately for the “Scottish Warrior,” he has been cashed in on successfully twice, first by The Miz and again by Damian Priest. While he isn't alone in being a multi-time victim of Money in the Bank‘s big prize, as John Cena took Ls via the contract during its first two years of existence, McIntyre has the potential to do something “The Face That Runs the Place” never could: cash-in with the contract himself successfully after his losses.

That's right, while Seth Rollins has taken multiple losses and used the Money in the Bank contract for his own gain in the past, his win actually came before his losses, as did CM Punk's. Cena's losses came before his MitB win, and he technically won his match against CM Punk, but he technically secured the win via disqualification, and the belt didn't change hands as a result.

If McIntyre can win the Ladder match at Money in the Bank and cash it in successfully, either on the show or at a future event, the “Scottish Warrior” will make history, become a champion once more, and finally get where he wants to be in WWE… unless, of course, CM Punk ruins it for him, again. If that happens, McIntyre will have all the more reason to be upset with “The Best in the World” and will, as a result, will make his anger all the more righteous and well deserved.

Drew McIntyre has big plans at Money in the Bank.

In the lead-up to Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre stopped by the show's official kick-off event in Toronto to help hype up the event for all of the WWE fans in attendance. He ran through his typical schtick, was equal parts celebrated and provoked by the crowd, and ultimately made a pretty massive announcement regarding his plans for the future, letting anyone who was listening know that, if he comes out of the Ladder match with the contract, he won't be holding it for long, as he fully intends to cash it in at the very same event.

“When I win, I’m cashing in [at Money in the Bank],” Drew McIntyre declared via SE Scoops. “I’m going to leave as world champion, and you’re all going to know what I already know, that Drew McIntyre is the best there is, soon to be the best there was, when it’s all said and done, I will be the best there ever will be.”

On paper, McIntyre's claim is pretty on-brand for the multi-time World Champion, as throughout his career, the “Scottish Warrior” has been nothing if not a proud man willing to talk up his own accomplishments to anyone who would listen. Strategically, however, the idea of laying out his plans for the world – and CM Punk – to learn them before it even happens probably isn't smart, as it will likely result in the “Second City Saint” flying out to Toronto, hiding under the ring – or in the referee's locker room – and dealing McIntyre another crushing defeat just as he has his dream at hand.

If McIntyre attempts to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and has that attempt spoiled by Punk, Finn Balor, or any other member of the Judgment Day, well, it's hard to imagine what kind of unholy terror the “Scottish Warrior” would unleash on the WWE Universe, with a union between the former champion and Gallus from NXT feeling like a borderline guarantee heading into what could the biggest SummerSlam of all time. If that happens? Well, let's just say the match between Punk and McIntyre may just go down as the most entertaining non-title match in WWE history, thanks in no small part to the long-term storytelling some nine months in the making.