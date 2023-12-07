Now that CM Punk is back in the WWE he needs a great feud and programs with Roman Reigns or Randy Orton could provide that.

CM Punk is officially back in WWE, and wrestling fans worldwide are ecstatic. Not only did the unthinkable happen with Punk returning to the company nearly ten years after leaving, but this opened the door to countless potential matchups and feuds we have never seen before. WWE should waste no time with CM Punk's return and throw him into a feud immediately. Here are four superstars who could feud with CM Punk now that he's back.

Drew McIntyre

We all saw Drew McIntyre storm out of Survivor Series before CM Punk's legendary return. Some believed it was genuine frustration over something, and some believed it was a work. On this week's episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre was seemingly taking shots at Punk, saying “Apparently, you can get fired, released, leave, do what you want for a bunch of time, come back to the company and you're instantly forgiven these days.” Looking back on it, McIntyre storming out of the arena now seems like a work. With The Scottish Warrior's promo, WWE is planting the seeds for a future McIntyre/Punk feud, and it will be incredible.

Randy Orton

I'm throwing Randy Orton out there since he just returned to the company, too, after being away for a year and a half. Orton could have an issue with CM Punk taking away his spotlight at Survivor Series and trying to one-up his return. Both of these superstars need a memorable first feud back, and this could be it. These two have a history together, including battling each other at WrestleMania 27. This old rivalry could be revisited and would be just as good, if not better, as it was over 10 years ago.

Roman Reigns

It seems inevitable that Roman Reigns and CM Punk will cross paths eventually. The question is whether or not it will be before or after Roman Reigns loses his Undisputed Universal Championship. Or will CM Punk be the man to dethrone him? I don't believe the last option will happen, but do think Punk and Reigns will have one of the best feuds of 2024. Once Roman Reigns gets through the WrestleMania season and faces whoever he does at the grandest stage of them all, WWE should throw him into a program with CM Punk.

Not only do Punk and Reigns have a history, but so do Punk and Paul Heyman. That would make for a very interesting feud and could lead to a potential double-turn. There is a lot that could come out of this feud and, besides the Bloodline story, I believe this could be the best story WWE has told in a long time.

We all know this match is coming sooner rather than later. If you asked 100 people who they think CM Punk should feud with now that he's back in WWE, a majority of those people would say Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion has taken shots at Punk over the years and wasted no time calling him a hypocrite the night after he returned. These two will likely battle each other at WrestleMania 40, but who knows if the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line or not. In all honesty, this feud doesn't need a title to fight over. There's enough hatred, whether it's real or fake, between the two to make this a legendary feud. In my opinion, this feud will carry WWE in 2024 and be one of the best rivalries we've seen in a long time.

Those are four superstars who I believe can feud with CM Punk now that he's back in WWE. Although I only listed four superstars, there are so many more potential feuds and matchups that we could see with Punk in WWE again. This is an exciting time for the company and wrestling fans too. Let's just hope WWE can deliver on these stories.

