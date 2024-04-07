After making his return to professional wrestling in a major way, working the second-longest match in WrestleMania history alongside his cousin Roman Reigns, the victorious Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was feeling fine, fresh, and effusive at the post-show press conference, going above and beyond to talk to as many reporters before his time on the mic was officially over.
Asked if there was a specific moment that made him consider a return to WWE for what ended up being a three-month program, Johnson noted there was, and it all started when his long-time pal Ari Emanuel decided to purchase the company.
“Yes, there was. When Ari Emanuel called and said, ‘I'm going to buy the company.' ‘Okay, what does that strategy look like.' We discussed that. There was talks almost two years ago about me returning to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. We thought everything was going to dovetail nicely into that, great story. That didn't shake out in the way we had anticipated, and that's okay. I had said back then to the people we were negotiating with, ‘Maybe it's time to put the pencils down and we'll revisit when it feels right,'” The Rock explained via Fightful.
“Between putting the pencils down a year and a half, two years ago, regarding WrestleMania 39, the actuality of the selling of the company, that became impetus to look holistically at doing WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. A lot of things had to come together. The agreement, the deal, I'm not worried about that, especially when the negotiations are between myself, Ari Emanuel, and Nick Khan. I wasn't concerned about the agreement. My number one priority was, can I comeback and have real value this time around and not coming back for hot shots or one night. It's fun, it's fun for the fans, but I wanted something a lot more substantial, but something we could really build upon. These past two or three months, we've been laying ground work nicely and not only building for WrestleMania this weekend, but I think beyond that and the future.”
Welp, there you go, folks; whether you thought the match was amazing, one of the all-time greats, or an overly long match that died in the outfield instead of making it over the fence, you can thank Emanuel for pursuing WWE, and for the company fully moving past Vince McMahon in order to embrace this new Triple H Era.
The Rock feels good after his match at WrestleMania 40.
Elsewhere in his post-WrestleMania 40 press conference, The Rock was asked about how he physically feels after his first match real match in over a decade.
While The Rock didn't exactly spend 20 minutes taking chops from Gunther, he did do a lot over the match's near-hour-long runtime, and roughly an hour later, he was feeling great, a likely byproduct of spending the last three months getting in as much training as possible over the last three months.
“I feel great, body feels great, I just had the time of my life, and I put in a lot of work, we had a hell of a training camp which lasted probably 10-12 weeks and I wanted to make sure I was as prepared as I could possibly be. These guys who I wrestled with tonight as you guys knew, they're the best in the world and on the planet and I wanted to make sure I came in game ready and ring ready as best I can,” The Rock told reporters via 411 Mania. “As you guys knew, it's impossible to simulate what happens in the ring. You can run your training camps, I had a ring set up and flown to Hawaii where we were at, where I spend a lot of time with my family, where we live, a ring in California as well, a ring in Georgia, to make sure around every corner, everywhere I went, the first quarter of this year, there was a ring. Flew in a lot of wrestlers who are really amazing and willing to work their asses off to just make sure that I was prepared, so we went out there, I enjoyed every second of that, and I've been a lucky guy over the years to have participated in some cool things that have been very gratifying. There is nothing like performing at WrestleMania, in front of thousands and thousands of people, and there is nothing like performing with your fellow pro-wrestlers.”
Asked if he could have another match in the future, Rock tried to play it cool but made it pretty clear that this wasn't a Steve Austin-style secret retirement.
“There might be. Can’t elaborate much on that, but there might be,” The Rock noted. “I love what I do, and I love our business, and I was born into our business, as you guys know, so we’ll see.”
Did you enjoy The Rock's efforts in Philadelphia? Well, you can thank the Gallus Boys for that, as Mark Coffey, Wolfgang, and their leader, Joe Coffey, were chosen as The Rock's personal sparing partners to help get him ready for the multi-million dollar match. Who knows, maybe this will spell good things for the faction's future, as helping Cody Rhodes prepare for his Royal Rumble return did wonders for Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy a few years back. A main roster call-up to work alongside World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre, anyone?