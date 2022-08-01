If you spent your Sunday night watching Ric Flair’s Last Match, you certainly heard the term “celebrities” thrown around by Tony Schiavone, David Crockett, and company about a dozen times, and for good reason – people really love Ric Flair. The show, booked by Conrad Thompson and assisted by seemingly every major indie promotor in North America, featured dozens of celebrity shoutouts from current and former members of AEW, WWE, and even MadTV, and had everyone from Mick Foley to Diamond Dallas Page helping to usher along the festivities.

Surely, this was an event to watch if you like wrestling, with matches of all types littering the card, but one thing few folks expected to see was none other than The Undertaker sitting ringside next to Mick Foley to celebrate the festivities.

Yup, that is Taker himself, Mark Calaway, sitting next to his fellow former WWE-employed wife, Michelle McCool, and the man formerly known as Cactus Jack in Jim Crockett Promotions. For all of the video packages sent in by Jim Ross, Kurt Angle, and even current WWE performers/employees like Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, Shawn Michaels, and Booker T – some of which were clipped from podcast appearances but were cool nonetheless – this was by far the coolest of the bunch, as Taker hung out after his One deadMAN Show on Friday to see a former legend hang up his boots once and for all – way cooler than seeing Kid Rock back at ringside after a very weird segment at the previous day’s SummerSlam.