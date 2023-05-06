A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After dropping their WrestleMania 39 rematch against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, The Usos really need a win in San Juan, Purto Rico to get back in the good graces of The Bloodline’s leader, Roman Reigns. Fortunately, the Brothers Fatu have a not-so-secret weapon they’re ready to deploy at Backlash, as they detailed to Megan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown.

“Do you know who needs to prove their worth?” Jimmy asked. “Do you know who needs to prove their worth about being in the ring with the greatest tag team in the whole world? Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle. So tomorrow in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at Backlash, once again, we’re going to go out there, Uce, we gonna do what we always do, which is go out there, and do superkicks, uppercuts, head buts, Samoan Splash, Samoan Drop.”

“And then what we’re gonna get the 1-2-3, but what they need to be worrying about is that Samoan Savage,” Jey added. “That boy. What OG be calling him? ‘The Problem Solver?’ Solo Sikoa. We’re ready to unleash the beast, and San Juan about to get some of those Island Boy vibes that they know we bring every single week, man. We about to have fun, though, because this is what we do.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“So tomorrow, at Backlash, San Juan once again, they gonna understand why Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle, why you’re the 2s, and The Bloodline, we the 1s,” Jimmy said.

Will Solo Sikoa do some damage at Backlash? Most definitely. Unfortunately for The Usos, if they lose the match, his Samoan Spike may be headed in their direction, not at Zayn, Owens, or Riddle.