After a year of anticipation, this long-expected WrestleMania 40 dream match appears off the table for WWE in South Philadelphia.

When it comes to main roster dominance, few WWE Superstars have as dominant a resume as Brock Lesnar.

A mountain of a man with a borderline unmatched physique, Lesnar has pretty much accomplished everything one can in the world of combat sports, becoming the only man in history to hold the NCAA Heavyweight Champion, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, the UFC Heavyweight Champion, and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, all the while remaining one of WWE's highest-paid performers despite only working a few bouts a year as a result.

And yet, one of the few men who deserve to be considered in a similar stratosphere is Gunther, the “Ring General” and leader of Imperium, who holds the record for the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion of all time and the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, which, considering the resumes of both belts, is really saying something.

Long considered on a crash course to wrestle each other at some point down the line, Gunther has long considered Lesnar his “End Boss,” a dream match he would love to work in order to prove he could step in the ring with the “Beast Incarnate” and live to tell the tale.

Unfortunately, considering Lesnar was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, with some pretty heinous allegations sent his way, it appears incredibly unlikely that the former champion will ever appear in any ring again, a fact even Gunther acknowledged in an interview with GVWire.

“People want to challenge me for the championship. And that’s just the mindset I have when it comes to that right now. I’m not really stressed about who am I going to face at WrestleMania,” Gunther said via GVWire.

“I always was vocal about my dream match in the past, but that fell through now. I don’t know if we’ll see Brock again if that’s ever going to happen. But I’m wide open when it comes to that as of now.”

If there was ever a cherry to place on top of Gunther's IC Title reign, Lesnar would have been it, with a win over the “Beast Incarnate” having a similar effect on his career as it did for Cody Rhodes – twice – in 2023. While that option may no longer be on the table, that doesn't mean his run with the IC Title is somehow a failure. No, with almost two months to build towards WrestleMania 40, WWE has a chance to set up something good should they decide some 660 days is enough for the “Ring General” with a midcard belt.

Eric Bischoff doubts Brock Lesnar will ever return to WWE.

Speaking of Brock Lesnar's future in WWE, Eric Bischoff reflected on the “Beast Incarnette's” future in professional wrestling on his 83 Weeks podcast and explained that while his professional wrestling career may not be completely over, his time in the spotlight for a major American promotion is likely over.

“Yeah, I imagine it. I mean, maybe in Japan, yeah. Because they’re not fully out of care. The culture over there is so much different. They’re not paying close attention. You don’t have political correctness. And I don’t mean that in a divisive way. You don’t have the kind of awareness and focus that the media puts on things that we consume every day. Over there that you do here,” Eric Bischoff said via Wrestling Headlines.

“So do you see a scenario where somebody could offer no rock a big chunk of cash to go over performance Japan where the audience isn’t going to be, you know, turned off by it? Maybe. But look at Brock, mean that, and you pointed it out in our first attempt to do this show this morning. Brock’s never been a public person. He’s come out publicly and said he just didn’t like people right first to be alone. A man I joke around with, see, I live in the middle of nowhere, Wyoming, where I’m familiar with where Brock lifts. He used to hunt up in that area and traveled through the years. He’s a remote. He really is in the middle of nowhere. And I prefer that. So I don’t think he’s motivated to be a public person or is going to try to reclaim his fame, if you will, for lack of a better term.

“And he’s got enough money. He doesn’t need it. Obviously, he was going to get back involved in the business again, but if you can put five or seven or $8 million in your bank account after putting in a couple of days’ work, who’s not going to do that if you’re physically capable of doing it, whether you love the business or not. If you’re smart, you’ll stack that cash and go buy another farm, buy another one of those $700,000 John Deere tractors or whatever they are. Plant more potatoes or soybeans or alfalfa, whatever it is you do on your farm. That’s what I would think Brock is going to do. I don’t think there’s any motivation to try to resurrect his career. He doesn’t need to beat us like it anyway.”

On paper, Bischoff's assertion makes sense, right? Assuming WWE even wanted to bring him back, which feels like anything but a sure thing, why would Lensnar agree to a new contract when he could simply enjoy his life away from the spotlight and maybe still work every now and then should a seven-figure deal come his way from Japan or Saudi Arabia? Unless something really changes in a big way, it's safe to say Lesnar's WWE career is on indefinite hiatus, even if his roster page remains up on the website.