"The Virtuosa of the Sky?"

When news broke that Deonna Purrazo was set to become a free agent in 2024, it left fans around the professional wrestling world, from WWE to AEW, Impact, and everywhere in between, fans started to imagine where “The Virtuosa” would land next.

Would she stick around in Impact, becoming the new face of TNA as the brand transitioned back to its old name? Or maybe jump to AEW, where she could challenge fellow NXT castoff Athena to become a two-time Ring of Honor Champion. Or maybe she could jump back to WWE, where she could #FinishTheStory and become a main event star like many fans hoped she would be during her first run in the promotion?

Discussing the prospects of returning to WWE in relation to her free agent future on Gabby AF, Purrazzo noted that she does have a few dream matches in mind if she does get back to The Fed, including a first-time ever match with the “Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY.

“That’s tough. Rhea or IYO, right? I wish I could choose both. Yes [when asked if she was worked with them before]. I wrestled Rhea a ton of times, just on the NXT house show loops,” Deonna Purrazzo said. “We wrestled for the NXT UK Championship in the main event of an NXT UK, where Rhea defeated me [laughs], so I feel like there’s that, of we know each other very well, but then there’s also IYO, who I’ve wrestled in Japan a ton. We actually were in the same PC class at the same time, July 2018. So we came in together, and I feel like that would be a really cool story to tell too, I’d like, look what you’ve gone on to do while you stayed in WWE, and I had to leave and redeem myself a little bit, and now I’m coming back for your championship. I feel like that’s a really cool story. So I feel like my answer’s IYO.”

While Purrazzo has been working on her professional wrestling craft for a minute, with 11 years of in-ring action under her belt, the “Virtuosa” is only 29-years-old, with plenty of treads left on her tires for a promotion like WWE looking to sign younger wrestlers with room to grow. If a pairing between the two teams makes sense, bringing the submission specialist from New Jersey could open up a slew of new, interesting ideas the likes of which could set up quite a few dream matches featuring not just SKY and Rhea Ripley, but OGs like Becky Lynch, Bayley, or even Charlotte Flair when she eventually returns to full strength.

Deonna Purrazzo weighs her options in WWE, TNA, and beyond.

Discussing her free agent options further on Gabby AF, Deonna Purrazzo revealed that she has been talking to a number of different companies ahead of her January 1st free agency period and will have a tough decision to make when the new year begins.

“I wish that I knew anything, but I don’t [laughs]. The last couple weeks have been really interesting because obviously, we’ve seen tons of stuff about my contract status come out on social media, and I’ve not really addressed it too much because I don’t really have anything to say yet, and I’ve been able to have some really great conversations with people all across the board,” Deonna Purrazzo said via Fightful.

“The only thing I can say is, I feel validated, and I feel like the work that I’ve been able to put in at IMPACT has really changed the entire trajectory of my career and the perception of me. Going into IMPACT, I had, I think my time in NXT deemed me a little bit difficult, a little bit outspoken, a little bit maybe cocky or overconfident, and I think that I’ve been able to rehab that image of myself and show able to show people like, no, I’m a team player. Yes, of course, I want to be the champion, and I want to be at the top, but I can also be a champion and handle all the responsibilities that come with that. It’s opened a lot of doors for me going into this free agency. I don’t have an answer. I don’t have any details or anything because I just don’t know yet. There’s a lot of pros and cons to every place that I could go. Also, I will say, my heart is so full for IMPACT that whether I stay or go or whatever the case is going to be, it’s not gonna be an easy decision, no matter what my decision is. To stay is to be with my family. Obviously, my husband’s there, and I’ve had the time of my life and the career moments of my life there, but also I have to weigh is it time to maybe try to do that somewhere else. So it’s very difficult.”

Where will Purrazzo wrestle in 2024? Only time will tell, but after a very impressive run in Impact as both a singles star and a tag team champion with current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, it's safe to say she has a bright future ahead of her.