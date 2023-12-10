Though everything wasn't tied up with a pretty bow, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes appear to be back on the same page after NXT Deadline.

Heading into NXT Deadline, one of the biggest questions surrounding WWE's developmental brand regarded how Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, collectively known as the Trick and Melo Gang, would fare in the proceedings both professionally and personally.

Sure, the duo wasn't wrestling each other, as Williams was set to compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge in the pursuit of a title shot at New Year's Evil, while Hayes' match was more personal, facing off against Lexis King in order to defend his honor, but considering Trick Willie still didn't believe that his long-time friend was 100 percent on inside, the show had the potential to effectively end the pairing once and for all.

It all began with Hayes-King I, where the former NXT Champion leveled the Superstar formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr. with relative ease, only for the match's loser to announce to his foe and the WWE Universe alike that he was not the person who injured Williams weeks ago at the performance center.

Reconnecting in their shared locker room, Hayes apologized to Williams once more, only for Trick Willie to shrug it off, congratulating his friend on his win before confidently queuing up for a spot in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge, where he would enter the match fourth out of five participants. While things got testy for the former SC wide receiver, sitting without a pinfall with roughly a minute to go in a match, Trick Willie threw not one, not two, not three, but four strikes in the game's final frame, pinning every member of the match, including Bron Breakker, for the win as the clock ran out.

Are Williams and Hayes good? Will Hayes stand confidently in William's corner as he wrestles Ilja Dragunov in 2024, or will more come to light that splits the duo up for good, maybe even recreating one of Shawn Michaels' most famous spots, the barbershop breakup of The Rockers? Fans will have to tune into NXT next year to find out.