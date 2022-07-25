Triple H finally gets to cook his ingredients in WWE

Oh, how the WWE tables have turned.

After being ousted from creative control of NXT After their ‘loss’ in the Wednesday night wars, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has not only regained his reigns over the black and gold brand, but will now be running the entire creative show for the WWE, as per Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

That’s right, after once having his push prematurely punished for taking part in the “Curtain Call,” an infamous WWF moment where Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramone, and “Big Daddy” Diesel hugged it out in the ring at the end of a show before the latter two left for WCW, the man who should have been the King of the Ring over “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has outlasted every attempt to sledgehammer down his throne and can now reign over the rest of the WWE Universe with impunity.

Now some may ask if giving Levesque the book is the right decision; they’ll point to the lack of success NXT champions like Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross had on the main roster and question whether he’s up to the task of booking three major television programs plus digital shows like Main Event and NXT Level Up.

But fear not, friends, for in this writer’s humble opinion, Paul Levesque has the perfect opportunity to prove the doubters wrong, as he will not only be able to buy the food, but cook it too.

Email just sent to WWE employees. Paul Levesque is the top man responsible for creative. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 25, 2022

WWE can finally have a cohesive vision.

It’s hard to look back at Paul Levesque’s overall time at NXT and call it anything but a success. His show was often considered the best professional wrestling program produced in the United States every year pre-AEW, and even after Tony Khan got into the business, there was a genuine competitive feel for the first year or so with the two companies squaring off against each other.

A wrestler at heart, Levesque hand-picked the best indie talent around the world for his show, like his father-in-law did in the early 80’s, signing ROH guys like Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, and Sami Zayn, New Japan guys like Kenta, Fann Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura, and CMLL/Lucha Libre AAA guys like Andrade and Santos Escobar, and assembled a veritable murder’s row of the best road dogs around, all forced to compete for one prize like a grappling version of Big Brother.

And yet, as the years went on, Levesque’s performers became less and less of a factor on the main roster. Sure, performers like Owens, Zayn, Balor, and Nakamura are all still regulars on RAW and SmackDown, but other than Seth Rollins, the majority of the male Alumni who retained their characters from the “Golden Era” of NXT are firmly stuck in the mid-card, unable to overcome “legacy” talents like Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar. Even the “breakout” guys like Riddle and Theory have had their first names changed and their presentations altered enough to make it feel like Mr. McMahon had a say in their roles, even if it has at best been a lateral move.

But now, that all changes; gone are the days of Levesque meticulously building up a future star like Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, or LA Knight, only to have them become a gladiator, a “Bearcat,” or whatever you want to call Max Dupri. No, fans will actually want to tune into NXT because the stars they watch, root for, and grow to love will actually be the same stars who wrestle on either RAW or SmackDown, instead of a weird, altered version that no longer resonates with long-time fans and is completely foreign to WWE-only watchers anyway.

If the goal of NXT is to build the stars of tomorrow and get fans to watch along with their journey from green-behind-the-ears recruit to full-on force atop the card, the best way to do that is by actually setting a path that, if followed correctly, could genuinely serve as a pipeline of talent into the future, instead of a show where performers like Roderick Strong beg for their release after being stuck filling the role of mid-card measuring stick while all of his buddies and wife tear it up in a rival company.

Though the phrase may be a tad overused, this really does change everything.

Will it work? Will the WWE finally become the well-oiled machine a billion-dollar company should be, where each show works cohesively towards a shared goal? Or will the fly-by-the-seat-of-our-pants vibes of the Vince Era be hard to shake, even if shows aren’t being re-written a few hours before they air? Either way, after spending years sowing the seeds and buying the groceries, it’ll be nice to see what Triple H can cook up with his creations under a single, unified vision.