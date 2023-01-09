By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

It’s (almost) here, it’s (almost) here; after weeks of anticipation, fans of AEW will finally find out whether or not Saraya, the former two-time WWE Divas Champion, is able to pull some Monè out of her hat and bank on adding another marketable star to the women’s division. While the excitement surrounding the match has dimmed somewhat, as Toni Storm has been preemptively announced as Saraya’s partner either as a swerve or a way to ease the disappointment some fans may feel, Saraya has found herself back in the news in a pretty big way not for what’s forthcoming but what could have almost been, as she let it slip to Metro UK that none other than Paul “Triple H” Levesque had big plans for her under his regime had she stuck around.

“Man, I do love Hunter, he’s so fantastic. He was like, ‘Wait what happened?!'” Saraya said. “I was like, ‘I dunno, they haven’t renewed my contract.’ He was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Well I didn’t know that, so I’m sorry!’ He was really fantastic.”

“He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and give me the opportunity to be like, ‘If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I’ll give you that opportunity too.’ He was very open about any ideas that I had.”

Wow, now that is a scoop indeed; while the idea of continuing to employ Saraya when her contract was set to expire despite having basically no role on television since 2020 would have been unusual, it is interesting to learn that Levesque had plans for the performer formerly known as Paige in one form or another, as she was one of the true breakout performers from the original run of NXT. While it’s hard to imagine another Paige match in WWE, the same was said about “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and look at how the main event of WrestleMania 38 turned out.

“I know Triple H is fantastic, and he’s an awesome boss and I know that because I worked with him in NXT. He’s still half the boss, and the other half is the Nick [Khan] guy right, who I haven’t met yet,” Saraya said. “I don’t know if I would end up sitting on my arse for another five years, and that terrified me. And then not being able to do other projects terrified me. I can’t sit on my butt again and do nothing!”

“I can’t ask to go and do this and that and be told no again. I needed my freedom, and Tony was willing straight out of the gate to give that to me. ‘Just come to work when you’re supposed to come to work.’ OK, absolutely, I can do that!”

Would it have been cool to see another Paige run in WWE? Yes, despite her absence from the ring for half a decade, Paige remains one of the most popular performers in the promotion’s history and would have excelled in a role under Triple H. Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on your preference, that didn’t happen; Saraya is a member of AEW and very well may be working alongside one of WWE’s other top homegrown stars, Mercedes Monè, in the not too distant future, too.

Paul Wight would love to see a WWE reunion in the ring on the next Dynamite.

Speaking of Monè, TMZ caught up with Paul Wight, as TMZ often does, and asked him how he would feel about bringing “The Boss” to AEW’s roster.

“For a long time, everybody got spoiled because there was one company to work for,” Wight said via Fightful. “Now, there are multiple, viable companies again to work for. So it gives talents an opportunity to express themselves and create the details they wanna make. So I think it gives a chance for someone that’s maybe stagnant in one company to move to another [and] reinvent themselves. The name of the game is keeping yourself viable.”

Asked if he believed Monè would be a good fit in AEW, Wight agreed, even if he has no real say in the matter.

“I think she’d be a tremendous asset to any company to have her,” Wight said. “She’s definitely a star and has an incredible fan following. I think any company would be glad to have her. You’re talking to me? What do I know? I’m a commentator on Dark: Elevation. My name’s Paul and that’s between y’all. She’d be a great asset for any company that could secure her for a contract.”

Will it happen? Will Monè make her debut in AEW at the “Fabulous” Kia Forum on Dynamite? Or will fans be disappointed in the specter of what could have been? Either way, Wight, Matt Hardy, and many others support the idea of bringing Monè to AEW, and considering Khan’s near-limitless pockets, the prospects of a fruitful union are very much there.