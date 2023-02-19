After watching Roman Reigns continue to keep his streak alive in the main event of the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber, Paul “Triple H” Levesque took the mic for a media session to not only talk about how the event went down but to put over some of his Superstars, including one whose match didn’t end up going the way he wanted it to.

“I think the women’s match was one of the greatest Women’s Elimination Chamber matches I’ve ever seen, the men’s had a lot of breakout stars, Bronson Reed had a spectacular night. Johnny Gargano? Spectacular night. Austin Theory? Spectacular and everyone else who was in there, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins doing what he does, which is just about better than anyone on this planet,” Levesque said. “And then a moment from Logan Paul, who, I’ve gotta say, was seemingly just born to do this. Just everything he does is right on all levels. So, an amazing night and, of course, Roman and Sami, Jimmy Jey, Heyman, and Kevin were just icing on the cake. Just electric and something special. I just can’t say enough about them, and I can’t say enough about Sami Zayn.”

Whether you liked the finish of the match or didn’t, you have to give it up to Zayn; he worked his tail off in a match where he was under for much of the contest and had to eat brutal move after brutal move from Reigns and Jimmy Uso. With six or so weeks until “The Showcase of the Immortals,” look out for Zayn to find a new path to WrestleMania 39, maybe even one that involves testing The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside his on-again, off-again friend Kevin Owens, who provided the save at the end of the main event.

WWE's Chief Content Officer @TripleH has all the praise in the world for the WWE Superstars who stepped into the ring tonight at #WWEChamber in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/kyClDdSDDH — WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023

Triple H confirmed that WWE is for sale.

Elsewhere in his media session, Levesque was asked about WWE’s potential sale, and not only did the 14-time World Champion confirm that talks are ongoing but actually suggested that, as long as he and the rest of the WWE Universe are allowed to keep doing what they’re doing, he’ll be just fine.

“Depends on who is buying, I suppose,” Levesque said via Fightful. “What the offer is, what the outcome is. Stay out of it, to me. That’s not a cop-out answer. I have the greatest gig in the world. I helped tonight, in some small way, create the magic we did here tonight. To me, it’s the best gig on the planet. As long we get to do this, as long as we get to create the way we get to create it, as long as we get to do our jobs and we get to go out there and put our passion on display, as long as our talent are allowed to put their passion on display and do what we do, I’m good. It is what it is.”

Is there a chance the talent side of WWE could continue on untouched if, say, NBC buys out the company? Or will this new company take over the way WWE does things and opt to pick which stars they believe are more marketable, even if they maybe aren’t as good in the ring or on the mic? Only time will tell, but needless to say, Triple H isn’t thinking about that tonight.