Triple H reportedly has big WWE plans for NXT’s Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller has been a member of the WWE Universe since March of 2021, when the Australian-born grappler then going by Matty Wahlberg signed on with the company, according to The Wrestling Observer. He’s wrestled 55 matches for the company, according to Cagematch, first for 205 Live, then on NXT, and even as a representative of the company at the WWE WrestleMania 38 Ticket Party, losing to Xyon Quinn. Though he hasn’t won a championship and only ever challenged for a strap on three occasions – wrestling in a five-way ladder match for the NXT North American Championship back in April, for the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Sanga also in April, and against Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship on a house show in June of this year, – for the most part, Waller has been doing his thing on Shawn Michael’s brand, biding his time before he can jump to the main roster.

Fortunately, if the intel given to Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport from WrestleVotes is correct, not only could an elevation of Waller be just over the horizon, but Paul “Triple H” Levesque has plans for a debut that could be of Kevin Owens-John Cena caliber.

“WWE really likes Grayson Waller and really see something in him,” Dangoor’s source told him. “He may stay down in NXT, just so they can try to figure out something big for him, like Kevin Owens coming in and beating John Cena. They like him a lot, so that’s one guy that they’re gonna try to do something serious with.”

Now, for those out of the know, Owens came out on RAW in May of 2015 to sort of answer Cena’s open challenge only to refuse to wrestle him and instead deliver a low blow followed by a Pop-up Power Bomb on the then-United States Champion to ensure he knew who the then-NXT Champion was. Could Waller’s WWE debut be something similar? Well, based on his first interaction with the red brand, that feels like a borderline guarantee.

Grayson Waller’s first appearance on WWE RAW was a resounding success.

While WWE may have plans to debut Waller in a big way on the main roster at some point in the not-too-distant future, technically, Waller has appeared in RAW before, when he showed up on post-Christmas edition of the show in 2021 during a segment featuring A.J. Styles to promote his new NXT talk show The Grayson Waller Effect.

Speaking with ESPN’s Adam Santarossa on the Beyond The Lead podcast about his surprise debut, Waller detailed what it was like to go from the relatively closed-off nature of NXT to hitting the road for RAW, where he performed in front of a crowd of thousands instead of hundreds and was baptized into the WWE Universe with his first stadium-load of “What?” chants.

“My first experience being there, all of a sudden, you’re in the ring with a mic on Monday Night Raw and it just happens,” Waller said. “You don’t really have that moment to think about what’s happening, especially when you’re performing. I didn’t really have time to look at how happy the crowd was or bask the moment in. I kind of just went out and did it and later on, sat at the hotel and was like ‘wow. I was just on Monday Night Raw.’ TV days are crazy. They are long, constantly moving, things are always happening. You never really have a moment to sit and reflect or think about what you’re going to do. You kind of just have to be ready to go. They kind of just threw me out there in a way, too. I wasn’t supposed to have a microphone that night. Then things changed during the day and, all of a sudden, I did. I just knew, if you put a microphone in my hands, it’s magic. There’s something about, I don’t know what it is, but I can talk. If you put a microphone in my hand, I’m going to make TV magic. I’m very glad I got the opportunity to do that, especially, across from AJ Styles, who was someone that I was a huge fan of when I was a wrestling fan. Being in there with him was wild. I look at that photo and think, 10-year-old me would be like, ‘that makes no sense.”

Will Waller eventually return to RAW, either to unseat Seth Rollins for the United States Championship John Cena style or to pick up his feud with Styes? Or does Triple H believes he’s more of a SmackDown man, where Waller could not only be the person who answers the Maximum Male Model’s search for a third member but finally brings legitimacy to the group once and for all? Either way, the “21st Century Success Story” might just have a Phenomenal Forearm with his name on it when he returns.