After spending the better part of the 2023 calendar year working and then feuding against Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch finally got her definitive win at Payback in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the duo put on a four-star cage match classic – according to Dave Meltzer – to the roaring cheers of a crowd who were buying everything they were putting down.

Discussing how the feud came about on GAW TV with Mickie James, So Cal Val, and Victoria, Stratus dished on the unlikely origin of the feud that even regular viewers of RAW may not be familiar with, and how she and her frenemy were able to take what looked like a good idea on paper to heights few fans could have ever dreamed of.

“WWE came to Canada and asked me to host the Canadian shows. I knew I'd be interacting with her on those shows, and we started a little Twitter war,” Trish Stratus said via Fightful. “People were raving. There are always those dream matches and fantasy matches, I don't think anyone ever put Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch together. Sasha Banks has been in the running because we had that epic and memorable face-off in the 2018 Royal Rumble and people fantasy match, ‘Old gen vs. new gen, that'd be cool.' I didn't really hear Becky. When we did, people were like, ‘This is a dream match, best of this gen and best of that gen,' and people were interested. We saw the interest, and eventually, it took a good year, maybe over a year, to get to each other. We finally got to each other, we got to team together, which was great to be alongside her. She's great. After we worked together and I watched her a little closer – you get busy with mom life – I became a huge fan watching her closer. D*mn, she's really something special for this generation. She really brings something.”

Wait, the feud actually came about because Stratus saw fans online talking about generational feuds between herself and the non-Charlotte Flair members of the Four Horsewomen? Goodness, you have to give it to the “GOAT” for identifying a demand, fueling it on social media, and then bringing it to WWE as a potential long-term feud. And the best part? Stratus believes they stuck the landing, which, in large part, is how the feud will be remembered.

Trish Stratus “enjoyed kicking Becky Lynch's a**” in WWE.

Continuing her conversation on GAW TV, Trish Stratus spent a few minutes putting over Becky Lynch before admitting that, in the end, the generational feud delivered what she and the fans expected.

“You know how we always go, ‘She wrestles like the guys, she does a promo like the guys.' I don't know why that's our benchmark, but if we can not wrestle like a girl, it's better for some reason, though nowadays, wrestling like a girl is awesome, the way we wrestle these days. She really delivered, and I bought into the hype, too. ‘That would be cool.' We worked really well together. We had never met before, and we connected when she became pregnant. Those moments where moms connect. ‘Congrats, good luck with the delivery.' We bonded over that and became good friends outside of wrestling, completely removed from wrestling, just mom friends, which was cool,” Stratus said.

“When you get to work with someone, you become super close with them, and we got to really explore each other, explore our friendships, dig into each other's brains, and we wanted this to be something. It got lost in other storylines, but at the end of the day, it was an epic generational face-off that you could never have again. You'll never have that dynamic. When are you going to have LeBron and Jordan? Ali vs. Tyson. That fantasy match-up stuff people talk about. There was Rock and Hogan, but I can't recall a generational face-off like that for the women. We knew it was a special opportunity to deliver something very unique, a unique dynamic, and we didn't want to lose that. Once you realize that was the focus, to bring something special to the fans, we worked really well together, and I enjoyed kicking her a**.”

What does the future hold for Stratus in WWE? Is she heading off to the great white north to celebrate a run well done, or will she be back in no time to challenge Zoey Stark after their partnership dissolved at Payback? Either way, it's hard to look at her feud with Lynch as nothing more than a success.