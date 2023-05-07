A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After a month of pomp and circumstance, Backlash is officially here, and for Zelina Vega, that means one thing and one thing only: wrestling Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Fortunately, Vega hasn’t completely let the moment pass her by, as, while talking to Megan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown, she noted just how special the moment, especially working with Rey Mysterio, has been for her thus far.

“I don’t know if there are any words to describe how I’m feeling right now,” Zelina Vega said. “It feels surreal to be able to say I’m tag teaming with my childhood hero, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and call him my mentor? It’s the biggest blessing ever. And during the break, we actually got to say hi to my mom, my stepdad, and my brother and hug them and realize the severity of the situation, the gravity of it all. Oh my god, it’s crazy, it’s crazy.”

Vega then turned her attention to “Mami” and noted her plan for their match.

“I think I just have to do exactly what I did tonight and just make sure that I’m quick on my feet because the second that you anger her and the beast comes out, that’s when she makes mistakes,” Vega declared. “So I’ve just got to make sure I stay on point, today we stayed on point, and we won, we dominated, and it’s crazy to say that going up against someone as dominant as Rhea Ripley, you have to be one step ahead and that’s exactly what I plan on doing and just making sure that I keep that momentum going because the second I slip up is the second it can be over, just like that.”

Can Vega be the woman who dethrones Ripley before her reign even really starts? Fans will have to turn into Backlash to find out.