A 10-year hiatus was needed for WWE Superstar AJ Lee, who recently made her return to the company on Friday Night SmackDown.

During her return promo on Monday Night RAW, Lee detailed her 10-year hiatus from WWE. She went on a “mental health journey” during her absence, and she seems better for it.

“I felt like I had accomplished all of my dreams in wrestling, and I was content, and I hung up my Chuck Taylors, and I thought that was the end of my story. There was no way I was going to step back in a ring again wearing jean shorts that were two sizes too small,” Lee detailed. “I was so sure. And so, I went on a journey to accomplish all [of] these other crazy dreams I had in life, and I did it. But most importantly, I went on a mental health journey.

“I wasn't healthy, I needed to take care of myself, [and] get right. I went to therapy, I got treatment…and I found a way to turn all of this mental chaos into my superpower,” she continued as the crowd began chanting “Therapy!”

IN THIS HOUSE, WE CHEER FOR THERAPY! Incredible message from AJ Lee. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WJl7byIhuj — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

She acknowledged that the “fight is not easy.” However, it is ultimately “worth it.” The crowd began applauding as she got candid about her absence.

AJ Lee returned to WWE after 10 years

During the September 5, 2025, edition of SmackDown, WWE fans were shocked when Lee returned to the company after a decade away. She previously retired from professional wrestling in early 2015.

She returned during a segment involving Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and her husband, CM Punk. Lynch once again slapped Punk's face, and Lee responded. Lee jumped Lynch, taking her Intercontinental Championship belt.

Then, on RAW, she challenged Rollins and Lynch to a mixed tag team match against her and Punk. Despite their initial hesitancy, Rollins and Lynch accepted. They will face Lee and Punk at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

It marks her first match since 2015. Lee's final match during her first WWE run was on RAW in a six-woman tag team bout. She then left professional wrestling behind before joining Women of Wrestling (WOW) in 2021 as an executive producer.