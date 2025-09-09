The long-awaited comeback of WWE Superstar AJ Lee meant trouble for some, like Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who suffered a black eye during the return segment.

When Lynch interrupted Lee's return promo, she sported sunglasses similar to those her husband, Seth Rollins, wears. However, upon taking them off, a nasty black eye was sported.

“Becky, you're sporting quite the shiner there,” Lee said. “Oh my God, was that me? Was that one of my tiny fists of fury? Oh my God, I'm sorry, sometimes I go feral and I blackout, I'm so sorry, I didn't realize I did that.”

Luckily, a black eye is not a serious injury. Lynch should recover in the near future. We will have to wait and see if she recovers by the time they square off at Wrestlepalooza. Lee asked if Lynch wanted her to even it out; don't rule that out as a possibility at Wrestlepalooza.

AJ Lee and Becky Lynch's WWE feud

Currently, Lee and Lynch are in a feud. Lee just made her return to WWE after over a decade away. Their first match will be a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, which will include their husbands, CM Punk and Rollins.

However, Lee and Lynch may be on pace for a singles match afterward. Lee appears to be vying for Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lynch accidentally left it in the ring after Friday Night SmackDown, and Lee did not return it until Rollins and Lynch agreed to the mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on Monday Night RAW.

Reports indicate that Lee is back for the long haul. She reportedly signed a “multi-year, full-time contract,” which opens the doors to countless new opponents like Roxanne Perez and Rhea Ripley.

Lee retired from professional wrestling shortly after WrestleMania 31 in 2015. Punk had previously exited the company, and Lee had lingering injuries that caused her retirement.

During her hiatus, Lee wrote her memoir, and she also co-wrote scripts to movies and TV series. Additionally, she joined Women of Wrestling (WOW) in 2021 as an executive producer.