After her husband's heel turn, WWE star Becky Lynch may have teased a return at WrestleMania 41, perhaps filling in for another top star in a tag team match during Night 2.

She posted a couple of times in the wake of the first night of WrestleMania 41. First, she posted a picture of her husband, Seth Rollins, standing tall over Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman by his side after their match. She captioned the picture, “GOAT.”

Then, she posted a video of her reaction from backstage when Heyman turned on Reigns, aligning with Rollins without a caption. Lynch seemed fired up, fist-bumping the air as the moment unfolded.

While Lynch left WWE as a babyface, she may be returning as a heel. Actions speak louder than words, and her posts suggest she is not the happy-go-lucky babyface she once was.

Will Becky Lynch return at WWE WrestleMania 41 as a heel?

Whether or not Lynch returns at WrestleMania 41 remains unclear. She is there in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the rest of the Superstars, and she has been away from the company for almost a year.

The most logical place for her to return would be during Lyra Valkyria's match against Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Valkyria's original tag team partner, Bayley, was taken out backstage before the match, so she is without a partner.

Lynch will probably swoop in, initially appearing to be the beloved babyface she has played for years. However, by the end of the match, she may turn on Valkyria and set up a feud for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

There is also a chance Lynch's return is held off until after WrestleMania 41, and she was just celebrating her husband's victory. But more than likely, she is coming back with a new character.

Plus, she would be the perfect foil for a young star like Valkyria. She could win the Women's Intercontinental Championship and gate keep it as Valkyria chases it.

Lynch was last seen in May 2024 before her extended hiatus. She won the Women's World Championship before losing it to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring. After losing her rematch, Lynch started a hiatus that has lasted almost a year.

Now, she appears ready to get back in the ring. Lynch is one of WWE's top Superstars, and she will add a boost to the women's division. Hopefully, her return will come sooner rather than later.