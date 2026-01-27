It has been a scary 24 hours for former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who was hospitalized on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, for an “infection.”

Strowman took to Instagram to provide an update on his status with his fans. He shared a picture of himself in the hospital, and he appeared in high spirits (he was smiling in the picture). Despite this, the infection seemingly caught him off guard, as he said it “came out of nowhere.”

“Well[, I] spent the night in the hospital with an infection that came out of nowhere in my right knee,” he wrote. “So I could use some prayers and well wishes.”

Ex-WWE star Braun Strowman's career before his latest release

Currently, Strowman hosts his own TV show called Everything on the Menu. The series has been a success, as USA Network has ordered a second season.

Before his TV career, Strowman was a WWE Superstar. He first joined the promotion in 2013 before making his main roster debut in 2015.

Initially, he was part of Bray Wyatt's Wyatt Family faction. He would split off and begin his singles career in 2016, vying for world championships over the next couple of years.

He beat Goldberg to win the Universal Championship for the first time at WrestleMania 36. However, his reign would only last 141 days, losing the title to Wyatt.

Strowman would be released by WWE in 2021. He then joined the independent circuit, wrestling in the likes of Control Your Narrative and Ring of Honor.

In 2022, Strowman returned to WWE and began a feud with Omos. He would then form a tag team with Ricochet before returning to singles competition.

His final feud was against Jacob Fatu. Strowman's last singles match was against Fatu to determine the number one contender for LA Knight's United States Championship. He would team up with Knight to take on Fatu and Solo Sikoa in what would be his last match on Friday Night SmackDown.