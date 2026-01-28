In less than a week, WWE is set to host their first Royal Rumble PLE outside North America. With Linkin Park serving as the PLE's theme song and several other surprises planned, the Stamford-based promotion is likely to miss one of its rising talents during the event.

Former WWE tag team champion and rising star, Grayson Waller, is reportedly set to miss the Royal Rumble PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As per PWInsider, Waller will not be involved in this year's Rumble. He is involved in this weekend's NXT live events in the United States. Actively involved with The New Day on Monday Night RAW, Waller will be missing out on the Riyadh PLE and instead will be actively taking part in NXT live events.

Article Continues Below

With already 15 men and 17 women participants confirmed for this year's Royal Rumble PLE, the Stamford-based promotion has also planned several surprises for the show, which they believe have been kept well. While Waller has been present with New Day during the weekly television shows, his last televised in-ring appearance dates back to a WWE World Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal on Oct. 10, 2026. Although after that, he has wrestled actively on non-televised shows such as WWE Main Event and NXT Live Shows.

WWE NXT has scheduled a series of live events from Jan. 29 to 31, 2026. The tour will commence in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 30, 2026, and conclude in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. In the same weekend, WWE Royal Rumble 2026 is set to commence from the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.