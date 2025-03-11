For the second time in a couple of months, Macaulay Culkin attended WWE RAW on Netflix. Once again, he received a big ovation from the crowd.

During the broadcast, RAW on Netflix announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acknowledged the celebrities at the show. Culkin, who was there with his brother Rory, hid behind a special WWE Championship belt before being shown. He made hand gestures to the camera as they cheered him.

“Ladies and gentlemen, best known as Kevin McAllister in Home Alone, the whole world knows Macaulay Culkin, in Running Point, only on Netflix,” McAfee said. “An absolute[ly] legendary individual who loves the WWE, and we love him.”

Fans may remember Culkin being at the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Similarly, he hid himself until he was introduced by the commentary team. He got another loud pop from the crowd upon the reveal.

The March 10, 2025, edition of WWE RAW took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Culkin and others were treated to a star-studded show that featured the likes of Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

The Culkin family must be big WWE fans. Not only were Macaulay and Rory Culkin at the WWE RAW show on March 10, but their other brother, Kieran, also attended the premiere show on January 6, 2025. He shared a moment with CM Punk after the show went off the air.

Who is WWE fan Macaulay Culkin?

As McAfee said during his introduction, Culkin is best known for his role in the Home Alone series. It was his breakthrough in 1990. Previously, he had roles in Rocket Gibraltar, See You in the Morning, and Uncle Buck

Home Alone was a box office hit, grossing over $290 million worldwide on an $18 million budget. In the movie, Kevin is left back home as his family goes on a vacation. While he is alone, two robbers, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, attempt to break into his house. So, he has to protect it by setting up traps around it.

A couple of years later, Culkin reprised the role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The sequel was an even bigger hit, grossing over $350 million worldwide.

In between the two Home Alone movies, Culkin had roles in Only the Lonely and My Girl. The latter is another one of his iconic roles. Culkin plays Thomas J. Sennett.

Since then, he has started acting less frequently. Over the last decade, he has only appeared in two movies — Adam Green's Aladdin and Changeland. His last movie role was in 2019, so it has been a while.

Additionally, Culkin has had roles in several TV series, including appearing in The Equalizer in 1988. Culkin also hosted SNL in 1991 following Home Alone's success.

He has also had roles in Robot Chicken, The Jim Gaffigan Show, The Eric Andre Show, American Horror Story: Double Feature, and The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Still, he remains immensely popular, especially with WWE fans.