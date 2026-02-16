The feud between Tom Brady and Logan Paul has escalated to the point that the “Oracle” of WWE's Vision faction, Paul Heyman, has stepped in.

Heyman responded to a clip posted by TMZ Sports about Paul potentially facing Bad Bunny in the ring. He brought up Nikki Glaser's infamous jokes at the roast of Brady.

“If [Tom Brady] thinks [Nikki Glaser] ripped him up at the Roast, he has no idea what [Logan Paul] and I would do to him on the mic in front of a live [WWE] audience on [Netflix]!” Heyman wrote.

Tom Brady and WWE star Logan Paul's feud, explained

The origins of Brady and Paul's feud date back to the NFL legend's appearance on the Impaulsive podcast. Brady and Paul were talking about the forthcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia, and the WWE Superstar tried to put himself in the same class as elite NFL athletes like Saquon Barkley.

However, Brady was having none of it. “It's cute,” Brady said, responding to Paul's claims about his athleticism. “I love WWE, it's very cute, but honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

While WWE may be a scripted sport, Paul isn't wrong in claiming that he's an elite athlete. Perhaps he will just have to prove Brady wrong at the flag football game.

Paul is an active member of WWE's Monday Night RAW roster. He is part of the Vision stable, which is spearheaded by Heyman. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory are part of the faction as well.

For the last five years, Paul has been a mainstay in WWE. He started as a part-time attraction as a celebrity wrestler but has since joined the roster full-time. Throughout his young career, Paul has won the United States Championship once.