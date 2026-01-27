Out of action for nearly eight months, a major positive update has now emerged on former WWE NXT tag team champion, Elton Prince. Currently on the road to recovery, Prince's tag-team partner Kit Wilson recently shared an update on him.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Wilson shared “good” news regarding Prince's recovery. Following a dangerous landing from a reverse DDT, Prince injured his neck, requiring him to undergo surgery and time off from wrestling.

“He’s doing good. Surgery happened, and it was nice that he could then talk about the surgery, because he’s quite a private person. He wasn’t really putting anything out there. People didn’t really know. Some people thought it was just this. Some people thought was just that. So it was nice for people to get clarity and understand what was going on,” Wilson said.

Despite the surgery going well, Prince is taking the process slowly and steadily recovering from it, without any haste. “The surgery went well, and so far, it’s been like a week and a half, maybe two weeks. Everything’s on track and good, but it’s just a touch-and-go situation. It’s the neck. So it’s such a specialist area, that I think we’re just kind of taking it day by day. But he is doing good, which is fantastic. It’s just a scary thing, yeah, and I want to talk about him, but I don’t want to get too sentimental, because I’ll start going.”

While there is no confirmed update on Prince's in-ring return timeline, Wilson's words shared a sense of relief amongst his fans after the 28-year-old underwent a two-level neck fusion surgery.