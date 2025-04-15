Only a few Superstars have gotten in the ring with Bad Bunny in singles matches, but future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton wants next.

During an interview with Complex, Orton talked about Travis Scott potentially wrestling, pointing at Bunny as a blueprint. If Scott follows in Bunny's footsteps, he will be just fine.

“He'll learn the art of what we do as much as he's able to in a short amount of time so that he can come wrestle or be a part of a Royal Rumble or be a part of something in the ring,” he said. “And not many celebrities would do that, especially you just don't see celebrities on his level.”

He added, “Yes, Bad Bunny could be in my corner anytime.”

Could that mean Orton and Bunny are bound to tag team? Remember, they shared the ring at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Bunny entered the match in the 27th slot. He was eliminated by Brock Lesnar, the eventual winner, after lasting over seven minutes.

Orton was eliminated just seconds before Bunny. The rapper took an F5 from Lesnar before being thrown over the top rope. “Bunnies can fly!” announcer Michael Cole yelled as Bunny took the F5.

Bad Bunny's WWE career

Previously, Bunny made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, teaming with Damian Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison. After his Royal Rumble appearance, he would return to host Backlash and face Priest in a singles match.

Since then, Bad Bunny has not been in WWE, though he may have a willing tag team partner in Randy Orton when he returns. Recently, he revealed that he wants to do one more match to scare his mom. “I want to put my life at risk in the ring,” he said. “I felt like I didn't risk it enough enough in the ring, and I want to do it.”

However, he did not disclose when it may happen. Bunny did say that he has stayed in touch with WWE, and perhaps they will offer him his final match sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Orton is opponentless heading into WrestleMania 41. Originally, he was set to face Kevin Owens to continue their feud. Owens suffered an injury and is on an indefinite hiatus.

So, Orton does not have anything to do at WrestleMania 41. Perhaps if the Owens injury was revealed earlier, he could have found a way to team with Bunny or get in the ring with him in some capacity.