When Kevin Owens took Cody Rhodes the heck out with Package Piledriver at the end of Saturday Night's Main Event, it was a blast from the past for long-time followers of KO, taking them back to a simpler time when he was known as Kevin Steen and ran the show for years as a member of promotions like Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Gorrila.

One such long-time fan who felt downright shocked by Owens' new heelish attitude is Sami Zayn, his long-time friend, occasional tag team partner, and the man he's shared the ring with most in the business.

Discussing the return of the Package Piledriver, which has been banned in WWE for some time now, in an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Zayn noted that the move's return felt like seeing a ghost, one that his neck still has nightmares about all these years later.

“I mean, pretty crazy to see the Package Piledriver on WWE TV, first and foremost. I feel like I used to take that move a lot,” Zayn said via Fightful. “My neck is not so good nowadays, and it's probably better that I haven't taken that move in a long time. It was almost like seeing a ghost. You know what? I mean, it was very strange, like a memoir of a past life. For me, personally, just seeing that was kind of a bit of a surreal moment.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well wait, it gets even better, as Zayn had plenty more to say on the topic.

Sami Zayn is amazed by how far he and Kevin Owens have come.

Turning his attention to the match as a whole, Zayn noted that it was surreal to watch back Saturday Night's Main Event, especially considering where he and Owens got their start all of those years ago back in Quebec community center basements.

“The whole thing was a little surreal, if we really stop and think about it, considering we started together some 20 years ago in little church basements and community centers in Quebec, to all of a sudden see him standing at Saturday Night's Main Event holding the Winged Eagle title over the champion. I mean, that's kind of surreal when you really stop and think about it, which sometimes I'll be honest, we don't always get to stop and get that perspective of how crazy it is of that we're here, where we're at in our journey,” said Zayn.

“I think sometimes, I'm sure he would say the same about me, but seeing it with Kevin sometimes opens my eyes more than when I'm doing it myself. Because, you're on your own little path, and you're on the hamster wheel and you're focused on what you're doing. But if you're lucky enough to have someone who's been with you on the ride from the jump, like I have Kevin, or he's got me, it's like this constant reminder, like, ‘Man, I remember that guy when he was here. Now he's doing this,' it is wild. It's a crazy story.”

Could Zayn be the man who ends Owens' reign of terror as the unofficial WWE Champion? I mean, probably not, as that creams Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, but putting Zayn and Owens in the ring once more at some point in the future sure sounds like fun, especially if it takes place at WrestleMania 41 in WWE's equivalent of a Fight Without Honor. Considering how the last time the duo wrestled, that sort of match shook out, such a bout could easily steal the show.