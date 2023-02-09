The Elimination Chamber PPV is shaping up to be an early candidate for the event of the year. WWE is putting together a card better than I could have ever expected it to be only a few weeks removed from the Royal Rumble. We all knew the event would be highlighted by Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, but the other matches WWE has announced have a chance to steal the show as well. Triple H is not playing around with these events leading into WrestleMania.

So far, WWE has announced four matches for the Elimination Chamber PPV. As I mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. Austin Theory will defend his United State Championship in the first-ever US Title Elimination Chamber match against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford. Edge and Beth Phoenix will seek revenge against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Kross, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Natalya, and Carmella will compete in an Elimination Chamber match to determine who will challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. Do you think that card is good? Just wait until you hear about the matches rumored to be added.

It looks like we’ll be seeing Brock Lesnar and Bobbly Lashley go at it again at Elimination Chamber. Fans were expecting this match to take place at WrestleMania, but it seems that WWE is giving it to us early this year. WWE could always use this match to set up their final battle at WrestleMania, or they could decide to go in a different direction with both Lashley and Lesnar. This match feels rushed, making me think this will end in a no-contest or won’t happen at all. On Monday Night Raw, Lashley and Lesnar will have a contract signing for this match. Perhaps something happens on Raw that will keep this match from happening, but we’ll have to wait and see. Maybe WWE will have Brock Lesnar go up against Gunther at WrestleMania? A man can only dream.

The other rumored match is Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus. Yes, I know. Where the hell did Lita and Trish come from? I’m not complaining in the slightest because both Lita and Stratus can still go in the ring. I’ve written about how they still have a main event run left in them if they ever decide to return. Last year, Lita went on a mini-run when she challenged Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber. The last time Trish Stratus competed in a match was against Charlotte at Summerslam in 2019. No matter how long it’s been since they’ve stepped in a ring, they don’t miss a step and can still go with the best of them. Lita and Trish are so iconic that if WWE had them return to fight two broomsticks, fans would still go crazy.

The only match WWE is missing from this card is an Elimination Chamber match for the Intercontinental Championship. If WWE is having an Elimination Chamber match for the United State Championship, they need one for the Intercontinental Championship. If WWE wants to continue elevating both midcard titles and keep them at the same level, they should be defended in this match.

Not only that, but WWE needs to keep Gunther hot. He’s had an incredible run on the main roster and has had a memorable 2023 already. After his performance in the Royal Rumble match, WWE should capitalize and have him put on the performance of a lifetime inside the Elimination Chamber. Gunther would truly benefit so much from this match. There’s not much time for WWE to put together this match, so I doubt we will see it. This would be a missed opportunity on WWE’s end if you ask me.

Besides my complaint about WWE not having Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship inside the Elimination Chamber, this event looks stacked. This PPV is going to answer a lot of fans’ questions heading into WrestleMania. Who will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship? Will Austin Theory walk into WrestleMania as United States Champion? Can Sami Zayn do the unthinkable and dethrone Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Will The Rock make his return to WWE after all hope was lost? We’ll find out on February 18th in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!