Though WrestleMania 41 is still a few months away, fans have already begun to clamor over where the “Showcase of the Immortals” could come next, with more than a few high-profile voices – see Cena, John – suggesting that London, England, would be the perfect next destination for the show.

One new voice added to that chorus? Well that would be WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who told The Mirror in the lead-up to Saturday Night's Main Event that she would love to see the show make its way to England, as she's already got the gear for the occasion.

“I think WrestleMania in London would be huge, I think that would be bananas, nuts, crazy. I think it’s going to be the most high-energy WrestleMania ever,” Morgan told The Mirror. “And I know we’d all love to feed off of that crazy, chaotic, amazing energy that fans would give us. I’m here and I’m ready for it and if there’s anything I can do to help make it happen I would do. I have my Ginger Spice gear, like in my closet waiting to whip it out again. So that’s got to be worth it just on its own, right?”

Asked about taking her personal game to the next level, with her status as the top female performer in WWE borderline unquestioned at this point, Morgan noted that she's put in the work to get to the next level and is now proud to reap the rewards of her efforts.

“I think the time off really just took me to the next level. I think just for me personally, I just feel like a different human, I feel like a different performer, a different champion than I was before,” Morgan explained. “I am way more confident this time around. I’m way more sure of myself. I am so much smarter. I’m so much craftier. And I am so much more ready to do whatever it takes to be the woman on top and to stay the woman on top. That was not my mindset before at all, before I just felt so lucky to be champion and now I know that you guys are lucky that I’m your champion.”

Will Morgan continue to ride high as the face of the women's division after Saturday Night's Main Event, or will she finally be dethroned by Iyo Sky? On paper, Morgan probably has this one in the bag, as everyone and their mom knows that Rhea Ripley is the endgame of this current angle, but that doesn't mean there couldn't be some fun to be had in the interim, as these next few months will all but certainly define her title reign in the annals of WWE history.