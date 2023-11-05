After managing two clients to victory at Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman wants to be acknowledged for his importance to The Bloodline.

After watching both of his wards, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, secure commanding wins at Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman was riding high. Everything went as planned, goofy things happened, and while Jimmy Uso did have to help his uncle secure the win over LA Knight, it was far less egregious than some of his previous interference spots, so all in all, it was a very successful outing for The Bloodline all around.

Stopping by the backstage area to discuss his big weekend, Heyman wasn't too pleased with Jackie Redmond asking about LA Knight, as he feels as though the topic at hand should be the success of The Bloodline.

“That's your acknowledgment? ‘Brilliant strategy, Mr. Heyman, way to go!' How about Solo? Solo decimated John Cena in a manner that not even Brock Lesnar decimated John Cena in that way. You're most likely never gonna see John Cena again, and that's you acknowledgment of it? And Roman Reigns, the greatest of all time, the ‘GOAT,' the greatest heavyweight champion of all time. 1,161 days as the Universal Heavyweight Champion, and you want me to talk about what an impressive showing it was for LA Knight?” Paul Heyman told Jackie Redmond.

“I know you, you're the one that p*ssed off Rhea Ripley, aren't you? And I didn't understand why she said to you what she said to you, and now I understand, because you want to acknowledge the wrong people. Solo took out John Cena, my strategy, and Roman Reigns defended the championship against LA Knight, yeah. Acknowledge that.”

After three-plus years of success with The Bloodline, should anyone be surprised to see Heyman smiling like a Cheshire Cat after another successful Premium Live Event? At this point, this is basically all he knows.