Trick is ready for RAW.

Trick Williams is the belle of NXT‘s ball right now.

Sure, technically he isn't the NXT Champion, that honor still belongs to Ilja Dragunov, but he is the Iron Survivor Challenge winner and who knows, maybe in a few weeks' time, he'll be able to unseat the “Mad Dragon” in the squared-circle on the first big NXT show of the 2023 calendar year, assuming, of course, that the neck brace-resulting injury he suffered at the hands of Ridge Holland proves to be a work, not a shoot.

And yet, even with NXT his oyster, Trick Willie isn't solely focused on WWE developmental, as he believes he's absolutely ready for the main roster, as he explained to the fine folks over at Busted Open Radio in a Wednesday appearance.

“To be honest, I'm a big proponent of being where your feet are,” Trick Williams told Busted Open Radio via Fightful. “Whatever the mission is ahead of me, I want to kill that. If that mean's it's RAW, it's RAW. If it's NXT, it's NXT. Whatever the mission is, that's where my feet are. I don't try to look too far ahead most of the time.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, RAW already? Goodness, does Williams know something fans don't? Or maybe he's simply optimistic about his future, as, after suffering no real tragedy during his professional wrestling career thus far, he still thinks anything is possible without that fighting spirit having been stomped out by years of rejection? Either way, it's nice to know that Williams feels like he can take on the world, as that mindset is the right one to have heading into arguably the most important match of his career thus far.

Carmelo Hayes is certain Ilja Dragunov attacked Trick Williams.

Speaking of Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov, after exchanging pleasantries in the final segment of NXT, Carmelo Hayes interrupted their part to let it be known that he is absolutely, 100 percent certain of who attacked him earlier in the show and attacked Trick Willie a few weeks prior.

“Trick, Trick, hey man, look, I apoogize for interrupting you but this can't wait any longer, man,” Carmelo Hayes told the NXT crowd. “Look, look, I know but remember that buisness I told you we had to take care of earlier? Well this is that. Look man, for two months, they dragged my name through the dirt and that ends tonight. Because I know exactly who attacked you because its the same person who attacked me.”

When Dragunov attempted to leave, Melo stopped him, as this conversation involved him too.

“No, no, no, Ilja, don't go. Ilja, it was you,” Hayes said. “It all makes sense now, Trick. It was Ilja who took me out, and it was Ilja who took you out, Trick,” Melo announced as both men protested. “Think about it, who gains more from seperating us than him? Look, look, I put all the pieces together, man. All that instigating that he was going, saying that you assisted me at Great American Bash, all of that, you know why he did that? Because he knew if he faced one of us, that he had to face both of us and by the looks of it, he didn't wanna take that chance.”

Asked if he was dillusional by Dragunov, Hayes shot him down, suggesting that he is incredibly clear-eyed about the situation.

“No, no, no, delusional. You're more calculated than you look,” Hayes said. “You knew that if you pitted Trick and I against each other and then you attacked Trick, that you would have all of this to yourself, huh? Man, I had him beat at Halloween Havoc, you know it but you came out and distracted me and caught him to win. But Trick, that was his plan all along. Man, I knew I'd do anything to keep that championship but you, you had me beat.”

“Melo, listen,” Dragunov asked, “I don't know what kind of boogeyman you are creating in your head, but I didn't attack you. If you did get attacked… Trick listen, look me in the eyes, honestly, man to man, I did not attack you. But you need to talk to your friend, really.”

Unfortunately for the “Mad Dragon,” who suggested that Melo may not have even been attacked at all, Hayes was having none of it, as he fired into one final, impassioned statement.

“Nah, nah, nah, it's to late for any of that, me and him, we're on the same page now. There's nothing you could do about it. He needs to feel like what it feels like, to have something taken from him, Trick!”

After attempting to steal Dragunov's belt, Hayes accidentally smashed his friend square in the face, leaving the show to go off the air with “Him” wondering where he went wrong.

Did Dragunov attack Hayes and Williams? Or, as Dragunov suggested, Melo was the mastermind behind it all? Fans will have to keep tuning into NXT to find out.