More Stratus in 2024? Thank you, Trish.

After officially retiring from the WWE in 2006 and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, few expected to see Trish Stratus back in the professional wrestling world for more than a cup of coffee in 2023, as she was initially brought back to serve as emotional support for the tag team title reign of Becky Lynch and Lita and then a match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

Had that been all Stratus brought to the table, few fans would have been upset, as Stratus has been out of the full-time wrestling game for almost two decades and has plenty of other obligations outside of the ring that keep her quite busy. And yet, month after month passed and Stratus just… kept showing up, appearing in the Money in the Bank Ladder match for the first time in her career and even finding a young heir to teach all of her ways to in Zoey Stark, the unofficial leader of the “Thank You, Trish” movement.

Discussing her unlikely career resurgence on the GAW podcast, Stratus revealed just how much fun she has in 2023 before hinting that her time in the sun might not be done just yet, as she could have more in store for WWE fans in 2024.

“Honestly, okay, so 2023 was probably the most insane year I've had on all fronts. I did not expect to return to wrestling obviously. This was the little mini-program turned into six months of a program. So much fun. Yeah, I just… I don't know, I have a lot of things that are percolating. As Lisa [f.k.a Victoria in WWE] said earlier, we'll let you know when we can let you know,” Trish Stratus said via WresleZone.

“But I'm excited. It just… It feels like things are like, ‘We're on a roll.' And there's good things happening. New opportunities and stuff that I didn't even think I could tap into that I am. And it's been fun. So I can't wait. And honestly, it's just… At the end of the day the support from my Stratuspherians from my… That's been… As we all say, we are so thankful for everyone. They're what drive us, they're what make us and give us really.

“Your interest is what makes the interest and so therefore we are a thing. So, thank you to all of my Stratuspherians for coming out, for supporting us, and it's so fun to like when I went especially when going back to wrestling and tapping into, ‘if you know, you know' moments and having that like, ‘Oh I loved that when she did it back in the day.' So that was fun. And I look forward to doing it again next year. I'm so excited.”

Whoa, more Startus in 2024? But who could she wrestle? Well, considering how her cage match with Becky Lynch ended at Payback in Pittsburgh, with Stark hitting the Z360 on her mentor, it's pretty safe to say one name may be atop Stratus' naughty list.

Zoey Stark would love to get her hands on Trish Stratus in 2024.

Speaking of Zoey Stark, the former NXT standout actually stopped by the Busted Open Holiday Party to talk about her “whirlwind” 2023 and all of the incredible things, many of them involving Trish Stratus, she was able to accomplish in her first year on the main roster.

“What a whirlwind, right?” Zoey Stark asked via Fightful. “Started the year off at the Royal Rumble, then getting to work with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, having two women's world title matches at Saudi and then the other one at Survivor Series, I feel like I've accomplished so much within this first year, and I'm just getting started, so I'm excited for 2024.”

Asked if she has any goals for 2024, Stark let it be known that she would love to pull a Cody Rhodes and #FinishHerStory, only, in this case, that means beating the you-know-what out of the “Goat.”

“I really want to finish my story with Trish Stratus,” Stark declared. “I really want to do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes. That's exactly what I want to see, so hopefully, we can get that to happen.”

Could Stratus come out of her WWE hibernation, ruin whatever Stark has going on at the time with Shayna Baszler, and set herself up for another grudge match at WrestleMania 40, this time in a one-on-one battle against her former apprentice Star Wars Episode 3-style? Based on how receptive she appears to working more for WWE in 2024, that feels like a pretty real possibility.