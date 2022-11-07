Yankees make $15 million Luis Severino decision for 2023

The New York Yankees exercised their club option on SP Luis Severino for the 2023 season, per the Yankees Twitter account. Severino has been effective when healthy over the past few years. But health has been his primary concern.

After a tremendous 2018 season that saw him pitch in 32 games, Luis Severino has totaled just 26 regular season pitched games since 2019. However, he made 19 of those outings in 2022. Severino pitched to the tune of a 3.18 ERA this past season as well.

The Yankees believe Luis Severino can be a key piece in the starting rotation behind Gerrit Cole next year. The decision to exercise the option isn’t surprising given Severino’s upside. However, there is no question that risk is involved here. Yankees fans will want the team to continue adding starting pitching even with this move.

It goes without saying, but the Yankees’ biggest storyline in the offseason is Aaron Judge’s future. Brian Cashman recently stated the obvious and proclaimed that New York would “love to bring Judge back.” But Aaron Judge is going to receive plenty of attention in free agency.

The 2022 MLB free agency class is a loaded one. Stars such as Jacob deGrom and Xander Bogaerts recently opted out of their contracts and entered free agency. So the Yankees will have options on the open market other than Judge.

This offseason projects to be an interesting one for New York. If Judge leaves, they will need to make a number of significant additions to the lineup. And adding pitching depth around Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino will be important as well.