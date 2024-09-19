The New York Yankees are a victory away from reaching a 90-win season. While they are on par to get on a hot streak before the regular season concludes, the Seattle Mariners made life difficult for them in their last game in the series. Aaron Boone found it hard to scheme around Dan Wilson's rotation. This led to a narrow 3-2 loss but that was not the only thing that should concern fans because Jake Cousins was pulled from the game.

Aaron Boone and the rest of the Yankees staff decided to shut Jake Cousins down early into the game, per Bryan Hoch of the MLB. The reliever has been enduring some tightness on his right pec which would make him unable to pitch properly. Moreover, they could also just be erring on the side of caution given that they are going to need Cousins' help come the postseason.

Jake Cousins was only able to pitch in 0.1 innings. Despite suffering from the pain in his pec, he was still able to deliver a strikeout against the Marlins.

Did the Yankees' pitchers manage to pop off?

Well, they did not quite deliver as expected but the performances were still serviceable against Dan Wilson's batting rotation. Clarke Schmidt was the one who got the most time facing the Mariners' batters. He pitched for five innings which got the Yankees seven strikeouts and an earned run. Furthermore, Schmidt also had three walks to cap off his night.

Tim Hill and Clay Holmes were also asked to step up for the Yankees but they could not quite their groove going. Holmes only pitched for an inning and notched a walk. Hill, on the other hand, had two walks and a strikeout. It was not the best pitching performance for the Yankees as they failed to sweep the series. Nonetheless, they did beat the Mariners by winning 2 games throughout 3 clashes.