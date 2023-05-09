Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The New York Yankees‘ injury issues have been tough to overcome through the first six weeks of the MLB season. However, Aaron Judge has returned from the IL, which is terrific news. In more news, prized free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon is getting closer to his team debut, at least per the latest update from Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

‘Carlos Rodón received his cortisone injection earlier today. He’ll have a 48 hour window of doing nothing. This weekend, he’ll start exercising on Friday and then maybe get on the mound this weekend.’

Rodon has been on the IL since right before the start of the season. Just when things were looking up, he got hit with an unfortunate injury update, and now his nagging injury at least is getting some optimistic outlooks.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees are in last place in the American League East, although they have a 19-17 record. On the other hand, being above .500 with a myriad of injuries is a small victory for Aaron Boone’s team.

Rodon was sensational for the San Francisco Giants last year, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA. The Yankees were thrilled to land him this offseason, and the fans and staff are anxiously awaiting his debut.

If Rodon progresses well, all signs point to him throwing on the mound this coming up weekend. There is still no clear timetable of when Carlos Rodon will be able to make his debut, but at least he is progressing toward a return to the mound. The Yankees, and their fans, will hold their breath.