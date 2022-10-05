The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable in front of the away crowd in Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than Texas Rangers fan Cory Youmans.

Youmans calmly caught the ball as it landed towards the left field bleachers, amid all the desperate fans who (in one case, quite literally) threw themselves in the way of the historic baseball. There are lots of speculation as to just how much the ball is worth, but maybe Youmans himself just hasn’t processed the gravity of the situation he’s found himself in.

When asked what he would do with Aaron Judge’s HR ball, Youmans could only muster a seven-word response of uncertainty.

“Good question. I haven’t thought about it,” Youmans said, per ESPN.

Amidst all the talk for what Cory Youmans plans to do with his historic souvenir, fans should know that he is certainly a person who is not in need of money. The lucky fan holds an esteemed position at Fisher Investments, which, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted, manages $197 billion of finances all over the globe.

The man who caught the historic Aaron Judge baseball, Corey Youmans, doesn't exactly need the money. He is a vice president at Fisher Investments, which manages $197 billion worldwide. It may be the price of Judge's next contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 5, 2022

During his run of record-setting dingers, Aaron Judge managed to re-acquire his 60th and 61st home run balls. The 60th dinger, which Judge hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a rousing 9-8 walk-off victory, was caught by 20-year old student Michael Kessler, who exchanged his loot for a “a clubhouse meet-and-greet with Judge, four autographed baseballs, and a signed game bat“.

Meanwhile, it was Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann who returned Judge’s 61st long ball without even asking for anything in return. Judge then proceeded to give the ball that tied Roger Maris’ record to his mother, Patty Judge, who was in attendance for Judge’s record-breaking game.

However, Aaron Judge knows that Youmans can do whatever he chooses with the ball, calling it his right to do whatever he wants with it. One thing’s for sure, Youmans is certainly a richer and more famous man than he was yesterday.