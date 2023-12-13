Zac Efron had a chance to reflect on his High School Musical days and offered his very positive feelings towards it.

Zac Efron, the heartthrob from the iconic “High School Musical” series, revealed a truth bomb about his enduring connection to the Disney Channel phenomenon during a momentous event: receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 36-year-old actor confessed that thoughts of the movie that skyrocketed his career linger with him daily, even spilling into his shower serenades, Business Insider reports.

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd gathered for the occasion, Efron proudly acknowledged the impact of his roots, stating, “That's who I was at that time, and I'm very proud of it.” Grateful for his start in the franchise, he directed heartfelt words of appreciation to director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden, crediting them for instrumental roles in his career's inception.

“One of the coolest things ever!” “The Iron Claw” star Zac Efron says he remains “very proud” of his “High School Musical” movies. pic.twitter.com/QUlGx99V7B — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 12, 2023

“High School Musical,” penned by Peter Barsocchini, made its debut on January 20, 2006, capturing hearts with its portrayal of high school students vying for musical roles. The movie's monumental success birthed two sequels, the third hitting theaters nationwide.

Amidst his speech, Zac Efron candidly admitted to still belting out tunes from the musical, prompting a cheerful chorus of agreement from the crowd. The actor's acknowledgment of singing tracks like “Breaking Free” and “We’re All in This Together” in the shower elicited a relatable response from an off-camera voice, exclaiming, “Me too!”

Acknowledging lifelong fans, friends, and colleagues, Efron expressed gratitude for the unexpected journey from a young boy enamored with acting, singing, and dancing to standing among cherished comrades and ardent supporters.

In the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel franchise, Efron portrayed Troy Bolton, alongside fellow stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu. His sentiments during the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony reaffirmed the profound impact of “High School Musical” on his life and career, showcasing an enduring connection to the beloved series that launched him into stardom.