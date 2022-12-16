By Jim Cerny · 2 min read

Mike White may not agree, but there’s one major reason why the quarterback is not starting for the New York Jets this week. He needs to be protected from himself.

White was ruled out for the Jets game Sunday against the Detroit Lions because of a rib injury. The 27-year-old was cleared for practice by Jets doctors this week but not for contact. He sought opinions from other doctors hoping for a more favorable result. However, coach Robert Saleh stepped in and made the call Friday that Zach Wilson will start against the Lions.

“Mike White, who is an absolute warrior and … has exhausted every measure he possibly can (to play) because he wants to be out there for his teammates, but this is one of those deals where we have to do what’s best for the player and protect the player from the player,” Saleh explained.

Mike White will be out for the Jets on Sunday. Zach Wilson will be the Jets' starting QB. pic.twitter.com/rir4icedM3 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 16, 2022

The coach did not state whether White has broken ribs, but the quarterback himself later confirmed that to be the case. Saleh did say the Jets could’ve have “drawn this out until Sunday” before deciding who will play quarterback but did not feel that was wise.

Earlier this week, White said there was no doubt he’d play Sunday.

“If you talk to him, he’s not BS-ing,” Saleh said. “He feels fine. He can throw a ball fine. He is not in pain. It’s a contact issue. If it was 7-on-7, he’d be out there playing.”

Robert Saleh said the Mike White decision could've gone until game time but they made the final call last night/this morning. "This is an organizational decision to move forward and fight another day."#Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 16, 2022

Mike White was injured in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Twice White was removed from the game after being drilled in the ribs. Twice he returned trying to rally the Jets to victory, further cementing his beloved status with teammates.

“He’s great, we all love Mike,” Saleh said. “Like I said, he’s an absolute warrior and he’s been relentlessly fighting to find a way to get back on the football field this week.”

White will be inactive Sunday and reevaluated Monday. The Jets then play Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, making it likely White will miss at least two games.

“The short week makes it a challenge,” Saleh admitted.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said they were preparing this week to see Zach Wilson at QB Sunday — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 16, 2022

The Jets are 1-2 since Mike White replaced the benched Zach Wilson before a Week 12 win against the Chicago Bears. Wilson, who was elevated to the No. 2 QB role Monday after being inactive for three games, is 5-2 as the starter this season.

New York (7-6) is in desperate need of a win Sunday to remain relevant in the AFC playoff picture.