Director Zack Snyder has revealed a rather nitpicky reason for why he believes Ben Affleck is the perfect Batman compared to Christian Bale, particularly in terms of physicality. In an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Snyder discussed his casting choice for Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, highlighting Affleck's imposing size as a key factor, Comicbookmovie reports.
Snyder emphasized Batman's lack of superpowers, noting that his intimidation factor often comes from his wealth and physical presence. Affleck, standing at 6'4″, with an additional boost from his Batsuit and boots, appeared nearly 6'6″ tall on screen, contributing to his portrayal of a “scary-looking” Batman, according to Snyder.
Comparing Affleck to previous Batman actors, Zack Snyder pointed out the advantage of Affleck's height, suggesting that it made him appear more imposing than his predecessors. While acknowledging Christian Bale's portrayal as “great,” Snyder noted that Bale's height of around 5'10” didn't quite match his vision of the character, preferring a bulkier interpretation akin to certain comic book depictions.
Snyder cited specific elements from the comics, such as Batman's struggle to fit his finger into a trigger guard due to his size, as factors that influenced his casting decision. He highlighted the importance of incorporating various aspects of Batman's character, including his physicality, tragic backstory, and immense wealth, to create a multifaceted portrayal.
Ultimately, Snyder's preference for Affleck's Batman stems from a desire for a character that embodies all aspects of the iconic superhero, from his imposing stature to his complex backstory. Affleck's physical presence, combined with his portrayal of Batman's trauma and resources, aligns closely with Snyder's vision for the character, making him the ideal choice for the role in his eyes.