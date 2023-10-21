Zootopia's sequel has quietly been in development for several years following the original's 2016 release, and while a release date still isn't set, it appears the Disney brass has high hopes for the animated film.

Producer Brad Simonsen spoke about the sequel while promoting the latest animated short from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Once Upon a Studio, when he was asked about the progress of Zootopia 2. Simonsen was upfront about his love for the first film and called it “one of the most amazing experiences” of his life at the time. He has equally high hopes for the sequel, telling The Direct he believed it would be “as good or better” than the original film.

He didn't provide any other notable update about the sequel's progress, simply reiterating it was in development at Disney.

While Simonsen's career has seen him work on a variety of films and shows in 1999, his most prominent work has come over the last decade after joining Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2012. His time at the studio coincided with a massive boom period as the animation house produced some of its most successful films to date including Frozen, Frozen 2, and Zootopia. Simonsen would serve as a producer or associate producer on most of the films released during this period, while also heading up several of the studio's animated shorts.

As hopeful as Simonsen is, though, a Zootopia sequel has a massive hill to climb regardless of when it releases. The first film was a massive hit when it released in March 2016, grossing over $1 billion at the box office alongside widely positive reactions from both critics and audiences. It also took home Best Animated Picture at the 89th Academy Awards, beating out other beloved films including Kubo and the Two Strings and fellow Disney animated film Moana.

Zootopia 2 is currently in development and no release date is set.