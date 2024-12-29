Championship week is here, fantasy football fans! It’s time to lock in those lineups and bring home the trophy. Our weekly Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em column is your go-to guide for identifying the top tight end matchups as you chase fantasy glory. Each week, we break down which players are poised to outshine expectations and which might disappoint based on their matchups.

As always, the NFL served up plenty of surprises last week. Potential MVP Josh Allen underperformed, and consensus Week 16 TE1 Trey McBride failed to deliver. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers of the Raiders has been a staple on playoff rosters, while George Kittle had a monster performance that may have propelled some teams to the finals. However, if you don’t have one of these stars, your tight end spot could be a tough call in Week 17.

Here, you'll find a look at look at some of the most interesting matchups remaining in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season. It’s time to see which Tight Ends to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Tight Ends to Start in Week 17

TJ Hockenson, MIN (vs. GB)

Minnesota’s matchup against Green Bay in Week 17 carries significant playoff implications. As such,TJ Hockenson should be a key contributor. After returning in Week 9 from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in December 2023, Hockenson has steadily increased his workload. He even played a season-high 70 percent of snaps last week against Seattle. Green Bay, allowing the ninth-most fantasy football points to tight ends, presents a prime opportunity for Hockenson to shine.

Jonnu Smith, MIA (@ CLE)

Despite posting a modest 12.2 fantasy football points last week, Jonnu Smith has been one of the most dependable tight ends in recent weeks. Over his last six games, he’s averaged an impressive 19.8 points per contest. Yes, Cleveland isn’t the easiest matchup. That said, Smith has proven capable of thriving even against tough defenses.

David Njoku (CLE vs. MIA)

David Njoku continues to deliver for fantasy managers, even with the Browns transitioning from Jameis Winston to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. In last week’s game against the Bengals, Njoku led the team with 10 targets, catching eight passes for 66 yards and scoring 14.6 fantasy points. Over his last three games, he’s been a model of consistency, racking up 40 targets, averaging eight catches for 53 yards, and totaling 19.3 fantasy points per game with three touchdowns. This week, he faces the Dolphins, who have allowed the sixth-most receptions to tight ends and rank just outside the top 10 in yards allowed at the position. With his high volume and strong production, Njoku remains a must-start option.

Other Starts: Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN @ JAC), Brock Bowers, LV (@ NO)

Tight Ends to Sit in Week 17

Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ PHI)

Jake Ferguson might have been a decent option if Dak Prescott were fully healthy. That said, this week’s matchup against Philadelphia makes him a risky play. Sure, he posted double-digit fantasy footballpoints last week. However, he faces an Eagles defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest points to tight ends and the third-fewest passing yards overall. Given the challenges Dallas faces on the road, Ferguson is best left on the bench in Week 17.

Sam LaPorta, DET (@ SF)

Benching Sam LaPorta in a championship week might feel bold. However, this matchup against San Francisco demands caution. The 49ers have allowed the second-fewest fantasy football points to tight ends this season. That's thanks to their elite linebacker duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. Yes, LaPorta thrived in recent games against Buffalo and Chicago. That said, the Niners’ defense is a far tougher test. This is especially true at home.

Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ WAS)

Kyle Pitts’ frustrating season continued last week with a deflected pass that resulted in a touchdown for the opposing defense. Over his last seven games, Pitts has averaged just 3.5 fantasy football points. That makes him one of the most unreliable options at the position. Even against a mediocre Commanders defense, there’s little reason to trust Pitts with a championship on the line.

Other Sits: Zach Ertz (WAS vs. ATL), Brenton Strange (JAC vs. TEN)

Looking Ahead

Week 17 is where fantasy football championships are won or lost, and tight ends often play a pivotal role in the outcome. Whether you’re banking on a reliable starter like TJ Hockenson, taking a chance on a breakout like David Njoku, or steering clear of risky options such as Kyle Pitts, making informed decisions is crucial. Matchups, usage trends, and recent performances all factor into setting the perfect lineup. Trust the process, stay confident in your choices, and don’t be afraid to pivot if the situation demands it. Here’s to finishing the season strong and claiming your well-earned title. Good luck!