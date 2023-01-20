The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a heartbreaking loss as they blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL playoffs Wild Card round. It’s a game that will sting for a long time, as the Chargers should have been able to advance to the next round.

They have already made changes to their coaching staff, as offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was fired. However, Brandon Staley will remain the head coach heading into next season. Now, the Chargers’ focus shifts to the offseason and improving the team for next season.

They have some needs to fill before making a deeper run in the playoffs next year. Los Angeles needs to upgrade their right tackle position to give Justin Herbert more time in the pocket. They could also use improvement at left guard, and make life easier on Herbert by adding a talented young receiver. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are quality players, but both have struggled with injuries.

Shifting to the defensive side of the ball, it’s all about finding a run stuffer for Los Angeles. The Chargers possesses a good pass rush with stars Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. They also have a solid secondary with JC Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr. at cornerback and Derwin James at safety.

The Chargers could use a third corner and a free safety, but their real weakness is stopping the run. They would be helped by bringing in another defensive tackle next to Sebastian Joseph-Day or a run-stopping inside linebacker next to Kenneth Murray.

With all this in mind, here are three names the Chargers should consider with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC

Jordan Addison is one of if not the best receiver in this draft class. The junior out of USC caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns last season. It was a good season following an incredible sophomore campaign at Pitt, where he hauled in 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Addison is a great route runner and is able to get separation at a consistent level. He has the talent and big-play ability to make an instant impact at the next level, especially if he’s the third receiver in the Chargers’ offense.

If Los Angeles looks to add another weapon for Herbert, Addison would make the offense way more explosive.

2. O’Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Guard, Florida

Improving the offensive line and protection for Herbert would be another good option for the Chargers.

The best guard in the draft is O’Cyrus Torrence, who would plug the hole at left guard for LA. The Chargers have selected offensive linemen in the first round in back-to-back drafts, with Rashawn Slater in 2021 and Zion Johnson in 2022. They could opt to do so again and complete most of their front five, with right tackle remaining as the last hole.

Torrence showed to be a dominant run blocker and did a good job using his strength at the point of attack to be a quality pass protector. The Florida guard would strengthen Los Angeles’ offensive line, giving Herbert better protection and allowing Austin Ekeler and the run game to improve.

1. Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle, Baylor

The biggest need the Chargers must address is their defensive line. Stopping the run has been a weakness for LA for years, and they need to improve in that area if they want to make a deep playoff run.

Siaki Ika has great strength and good athleticism for his size. Ika may not be a great pass rusher, but the Chargers won’t need him to be with Bosa and Mack coming off the edge. Drafting Ika would give the defense a run-stuffer in the middle next to Joseph-Day. Ika could be a great nose tackle for Staley’s defense if Los Angeles selects him.