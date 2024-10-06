Since Brock Purdy has been the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, he has helped them become one of the most dominant teams in the NFC. With the success, Purdy has also been putting up big numbers, and he made 49ers history against the Arizona Cardinals. His touchdown pass to George Kittle made him the fastest quarterback in franchise history to reach 50 career passing touchdowns.

Purdy now has 50 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his three seasons with the 49ers. The hope is that he continues to throw more touchdowns for the 49ers in the future, and he's up next for a contract extension, which will be way more than he's making now.

Brock Purdy continues to make franchise history with 49ers

Brocky Purdy made franchise history for the 49ers in a loss against the Rams earlier this season, joining Joe Montana and Steve Young as the third quarterback to lose a game in which he completed 70% of his passes and had three or more touchdowns.

Even after that loss, Brock Purdy talked about how teams are going to give them their best shot every week, especially with the success that they've had.

“That's just part of the NFL and being a professional in a professional sport, everybody's really good,” Purdy said. “Last year means absolutely nothing. And every time you show up on Sunday, you're going to get everybody's best shot. It's the NFL and we all have to be real with that. We have to have the mindset of going and taking it every Sunday and nothing's ever going to be given to us.”

The 49ers have had to deal with injuries so far this season, most notably to star running back Christian McCaffrey, who has Achilles tendinitis. Luckily for the 49ers, there hasn't been a team in the NFC outside of the Minnesota Vikings who have shown they can be dominant throughout the season.