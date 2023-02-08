The main event of WWE WrestleMania is official. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship will go down as one of the biggest matches in WWE history. The Bloodline’s popularity, mixed with the story behind Rhodes’ return and why he’s chasing after the world championships, makes this feel more important than a typical world championship match. This feud has already gotten personal after the exchange between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on Monday Night Raw.

Although Cody Rhodes has cemented his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, a handful of superstars can defeat Roman Reigns. The story would have to make sense, and the match would have to be built up properly. Still, a few superstars could legitimately defeat and dethrone Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Drew McIntyre

Everybody thought Drew McIntyre was going to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. If it weren’t for a debuting Solo Sikoa, we’d most likely be talking about McIntyre vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania. McIntyre is as significant a threat to Roman Reigns as anybody on the roster. They have a history with each other that goes back to WrestleMania 35. They’ve had battles for world championships and know each other very well. McIntyre has lost all five one-on-one matches they’ve had over the years, but it only takes one to change everything.

Seth Rollins

Do you want to talk about superstars with a history with Roman Reigns? Look no further than Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Rollins is the one guy Reigns can’t get the upper hand on. Since the Shield split up, Seth Rollins has been a thorn in the side of Roman Reigns. Many WWE fans advocated for Seth Rollins to dethrone Reigns and walk into WrestleMania as the Undisputed Universal Champion. Seth Rollins is the most reliable superstar on the roster. If WWE had to change directions and take the belts off Roman quickly, Rollins is the guy to do it. Out of all the superstars on the roster, Rollins is the most believable to defeat Roman Reigns.

Gunther

This is a pipe dream, but Gunther could be built up as the man to dethrone Roman Reigns. It’s still too early for Gunther to challenge and pose a legitimate threat to Reigns, but he’s so close. WWE has presented Gunther as a future star since he’s been called up to the main roster. It won’t be long until Gunther moves on from the Intercontinental Championship and finds himself in the main event scene. With more time to develop his character and impress the fans, he’ll be challenging for those titles in no time. If Reigns is still champion by the end of this year, he has to watch out for Gunther.

Jey Uso

I’ve talked about why I believe Jey Uso can be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Jey defeating Roman would be a full-circle moment that would put an end to the best story in years. Over the last two-and-a-half years, Jey Uso has done more than prove he is a main event talent and can become the Undisputed Universal Champion. The entire Bloodline story began with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, and the story can end with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. If WWE wants a near-perfect ending to the Bloodline story, this may be the way to do it.

Sami Zayn

I had to include Sami Zayn on this list. Zayn has the opportunity to dethrone Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, but I’m not confident that will happen. If WWE decided to split up the WWE and Universal Championships and have Reigns defend them on both nights of WrestleMania, I’d have more confidence that Sami Zayn could win a world championship. Since Cody Rhodes is in line to face Reigns at WrestleMania for both titles, I think Zayn will be walking out of Quebec empty-handed. If WWE swerves the fans, decides to split the belts, and Roman Reigns somehow walks out of WrestleMania still a world champion, they can revisit this story and have Zayn take down Reigns later in the year.

Although Cody Rhodes is a lock to face and potentially defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, WWE has a handful of superstars who can also dethrone Reigns. WWE is in good hands with the top guys on their roster. The main event scene in WWE will be excellent for a long time.

